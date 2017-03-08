Police seek help finding missing O’Fallon teen

O’Fallon police are seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teenage girl who has been missing for six weeks.
O’Fallon police Lt. David Matevey said the department took a missing person report about Kimberly “Kim” Klaver, 16, on Jan. 27.
“At this point, she is a willful runaway. We are asking for the public’s help in locating her,” Matevey said.
Klaver is 5-foot-2, has brown or blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs 145 pounds.
She was last seen in O’Fallon, but could be in the St. Louis area.
“We believe she may have gone to St. Louis, so she may be on the other side of the river,” Matevey said.
Anyone with information should contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
Comments