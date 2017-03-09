OTHS art students honored by O’Fallon Women’s Club

Two students from O’Fallon Township High School received awards for their artwork on Saturday, March 4 in a contest sponsored by the O’Fallon Women’s Club.
Students were asked to create a study in black and white, with an emphasis on shading.
Out of 15 entries, Kirsten Pappe took first place and received a full scholarship to attend the Summer Art Camp at Eastern Illinois University. This is a week-long residential immersion in the arts.
Second Place went to LeAnn Schmitt, who received $100.
The students’ artwork will be on display at the O’Fallon Library during March.
