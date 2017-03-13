Local airmen graduate basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Raymon A. Williamson, Air Force Reserve Airman Nikyal D. Carter and Air Force Airman William Cummings all recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Williamson is the son of Teresa and Ranford Williamson, of O’Fallon, and is a 2016 graduate of O’Fallon Township High School.
Carter is the son of Karnaia A. Davis, of O’Fallon, and is a 2010 graduate of OTHS.
Cummings is the son of Robert and Patricia Cummings, of O’Fallon, the brother of Victoria Cummings, and husband of Paige Guetti. He is a 2009 graduate from OTHS and earned an associate’s degree in 2012 from Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.
The airmen completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Comments