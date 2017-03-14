Candidate profile: Jerry Northway

Name: Jerry Northway
Age: 64
Family: His wife Debi, and three children Kristy, Brian and Amy Northway.
Town: Shiloh
Office Seeking: Mayor
Occupation: Electrical contractor
Previous Offices: None
Why I am running: For the betterment of our community. The basic inner workings of our village is in need of improvements; respect for it's citizens, comparable wages for our Public Works employees, jobs for our own residents and spending/financial accountability. Term limits are also an important issue; they provide an important check on the concentration of power and in turn help strengthen democracy and ensure long-term stability.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? Budget issues along with financial accountability. My approach would be to review, analyze and prepare a budget related to the priorities of our community which gives collective thought and voice to our citizens.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Enforce all laws of the village;Serve as the top conservator of peace in the city; Manage the operations of the village; Recommend legislative actions to the Village Community/Trustees and provide them with requested information. Work Together toward Shiloh's Future being a full-time mayor. Regular office hours required.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Line item budget review, limited waste expenditures.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? These are both very important issues with many benefits. I guess one would need to consider how the monies would be dispersed and how the money would benefit each community. There are different needs for each community involved with this referendum.
Why should people vote for me? I have 30+ years of experience running my own business, 20+ years working part-time for our community in code enforcement and public projects, military training in leadership, teamwork, including planning/organization, and bringing people together for the greater cause. My family values and commitment to this community will remain as a guide to serve its citizens with respect.
