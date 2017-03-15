Three Springs at Shiloh Lake has improvements coming.
Dierbergs Markets Inc., parent company to Shiloh One LLC, is looking to start reeling in possible tenants for the 115-acre development at the corner of Frank Scott Parkway West and Green Mount Road in Shiloh.
Brent Beumer, vice president of real estate and corporate counsel, and Drew Bextermueller, director of real estate for the company, recently announced plans to the Shiloh Village Board that they will be attending the annual National Council of Shopping Centers Convention at the end of May in Las Vegas to seek possible tenants.
“From our standpoint, we’re kinda of looking at that as our national kickoff for the formal marketing activities that we have. Drew and I will both be meeting with a variety of national credit retail tenants. We will have an opportunity to sit down with them to explain how development and our vision for that,” Beumer said.
The development project has been in the works since last fall, but has taken big steps in recent weeks.
The Village Board recently approved a standard funding agreement, where the developer put $35,000 into escrow so village could hire professionals as planning of the development moves forward.
The board also approved undertaking the additional stormwater design for the Three Spring Trail project, hiring the engineer firm Horner & Shifrin to handle the design.
“This is exciting having a new sign out there now, and with Horner & Shifrin guys surveying last week, the village is also getting closer and closer to implementing those improvements around the lake to accommodate the new walking path that’ll be out there between Three Springs Park and the development,” Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier said.
A surveyor from Horner & Shifrin was out working around the 15-acre Three Springs Lake on March 3, measuring the flow of water in the various areas around the lake to prepare for new drainage piping to be installed at a later date by the village.
Currently, the development has one anchored tenant that opened its doors in 2013, American Eagle Credit Union at 1153 Blue Springs Plaza. The development has been in the works since 2008, but was under previous ownership at that time.
For more information email shilohspringsinfo@gmail.com or call 636-778-3601.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
