Around Town: Candidate forums set for O’Fallon school boards, mayor

THURSDAY, MARCH 16
▪ O’Fallon seniors to meet: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the the township building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. The last day to purchase a ticket is March 10.
▪ O’Fallon school boards candidate forum: The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, O’Fallon Progress and the O’Fallon Weekly will co-host a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 for O’Fallon School District 90 and 203 school board candidates. The forum will be in the O’Fallon City Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln in O’Fallon. A forum moderator will introduce all candidates, ask questions, manage time, and maintain proper decorum. The public is invited to attend the forums; seating will be limited. The forum will also be broadcast live on Charter Cable Channel 993 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. It will also be streamed live and available for replay under the Video on Demand button on the homepage, ofallon.org.
▪ District 203 board meeting: O’Fallon School District 203 will hold its monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 in the media center at the O’Fallon Township High School Smiley campus building located at 600 S. Smiley St. Agendas are available on the district website.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
▪ Central School District Superintendent Summit: Central School District 104 is hosting the last two of its series of six superintendent summits from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Central Elementary School, located at 309 Hartman Lane, with Central Elementary staff as the audience; and the next one is at 2:30 to 4 p.m. the same day at Joseph Arthur Middle School, located at 160 St. Ellen Mine Road, with the middle school staff as the audience. For more information call the district office at 618-632-6336.
▪ O’Fallon Band Boosters dinner/auction: The O’Fallon Panther Band Boosters will present a live jazz dinner and auction to benefit the OTHS band program on Friday, March 17 at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 7. Cost is $45 for an individual or $85 per couple. Live jazz will be performed by the OTHS Jazz Ensembles. There will also be a 50-50 raffle, silent and live auctions, photo booth, attendance prizes and more. Purchase tickets online at ezregister.com.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
▪ OTHS softball trivia night: The O’Fallon Township High School softball program will hold its annual trivia night fundraiser Saturday, March 18 at the Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive in Shiloh. Doors open at 6 p.m. Rules review will be at 7 p.m., followed by first round kickoff. Entry Fee is $100 per table (eight people per table). Additional tables only $50 each. Payouts are first place, $200; second, $100; and third, $50. All beverages must be purchased on site. Participants are highly encouraged to bring their own food. There will also be a silent auction, 50-50 raffle and several other games in conjunction with the evening’s festivities. For registration information contact Jason VanAusdall at 314-258-5562 or jason_vanausdall@yahoo.com.
▪ Trivia night for Lutheran youth group: The 17th annual trivia night and silent auction the youth ministry at the Blessed Savior Lutheran Church in O’Fallon will be held at Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St. in O’Fallon (across from the city pool), on Saturday, March 18. Doors open 5:15 p.m and trivia starts at at 6. Cost is $15 per person ($120 a table) with eight players per table for 10 rounds of trivia. Prizes will be given for top two teams. Snacks and alcoholic beverages are permitted. Call Mary Geis at 618-972-7096 or Blessed Savior Lutheran Church 618-632-0126 to reserve your table. Organizers ask that you RSVP by March 15, but walk-ins are welcome.
MONDAY, MARCH 20
▪ District 85 Board meeting: Shiloh School District 85 will holds its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Shiloh Middle School located at 1 Wildcat Cross. Agendas are available at the district website.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
▪ OHS Meeting Program: The O’Fallon Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the OHS Museum at 101 W. State St in O’Fallon.
▪ District 90 Board meeting: O’Fallon School District 90 will hold its monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the district office at 118 E. Washington St. Agendas are available on the district website.
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
▪ O’Fallon mayoral candidate forum: The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, O’Fallon Progress and the O’Fallon Weekly will co-host a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 for O’Fallon mayoral and city clerk candidates. The forum will be in the O’Fallon City Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln in O’Fallon. A forum moderator will introduce all candidates, ask questions, manage time, and maintain proper decorum. The public is invited to attend the forums; seating will be limited. The forum will also be broadcast live on Charter Cable Channel 993 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. It will also be streamed live and available for replay under the Video on Demand button on the homepage, ofallon.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
▪ OTHS Band Boosters yard sale: The O’Fallon Township High School Band Boosters will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25 in the OTHS south gym, 600 S. Smiley. O’Fallon’s largest yard sale need your furniture, appliances, linens, tools, lawn items, clothing in all sizes, holiday decoration, and anything else in clean, working condition. Donated items can be dropped off at the south gym main entrance from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 24, or contact Lisa Walters (call or text) at 618-578-9644 or mljaw@att.ent to schedule a pick-up for large or bulky items.
▪ Corpus Christi mouse races: Corpus Christi Parish will hold “A Night at the Mouse Races” on Saturday, March 25 at the parish center, 205 Rasp St. in Shiloh. Doors open at 6 p.m., and racing starts at 7. All races are run live with real mice on an enclosed track. There are a total of seven races, including a final championship race. You can take a chance on your favorite “racer” in each respective race. Cost is $10 per person or $80 for a table of 10. Other fun games throughout the night will include, 50-50 mouse roulette, booze pull, 50-50 drawing, heads or tails, and a $5,000 raffle ($100 per ticket with 150 tickets available). Tickets are available for purchase after all Masses on in the Parish Office. This event is BYOB. You need to bring your own food and drinks. Reservations are not required, but are being accepted with payment after all Masses and in the parish office. Race sponsorships are available at $50 for silver and $100 for gold. Bottles of wine and other liquor are being accepted for booze pull. Call 618-632-7614 for more information.
▪ St. Clare Church trivia night: St. Clare Catholic Church Youth Commission and friends will host a trivia night on Saturday, March 25 at St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and trivia will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. Guests may bring their own snacks and adult beverages. The youth will sell soda and bottled water. The top three teams will win cash prizes. The evening includes a 50-50, heads or tails and mulligans. For reservations, contact Jane at 618-632-3562 or janeadotson@yahoo.com. All proceeds will be used for the St. Clare Youth Group’s trip to the National Catholic Youth Conference.
MONDAY, MARCH 27
▪ O’Fallon Library Book Club: The club meets 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, except December, at the library. The club discusses the current selection, suggest titles for the next read, and vote on the next title. Any genre is possible as long as there’s sufficient copies available for checkout. The helpful library staff orders copies and you’re notified when yours is ready for pickup. No purchases necessary. You’ll meet fun people; read something you might not have tried; do a book a month; and, engage in some friendly banter. For more info and FAQs, see ofpl.info/events/bookclub or phone 618-632-3783.
