OTHS grad qualifies for NCAA swimming championships

Sean Workman, a sophomore at Virginia Tech and 2015 graduate from O’Fallon Township High School, officially qualified for the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships are March 22-25 at the Indiana University Natatorium at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
Workman earned an invited swim time in the 200 backstroke with a personal best time of 1:41.74 at the 2017 Men’s ACC Swimming and Diving Championships in Atlanta, Ga., Feb. 27-March 2. In the Thursday morning pre-lims of the 200 backstroke, Workman tied for eighth and final place for a chance at the A-final with a time of 1:42.03. In the swim-off against Aaron Greene of Louisville, Workman lost the by only .35 seconds. However, Workman earned a personal best time in the swim-off and an invited time to the NCAA Championship with 1:41.74.
During the evening finals, for his third swim of the day in the 200 backstroke, Workman came back and placed 10th overall, earning 17 points for the Hokies.
Earlier in the week, Workman swam the100 backstroke, placing 18th overall with another personal best time of 47.49 and earning seven points for the Hokies.
The Virginia Tech placed fourth overall in the ACC Championship out of 12 teams.
Workman won the 2015 IHSA State Swimming and Diving Championship in the 200 IM and was a 2016 Olympic trial qualifier in the 100 and 200 backstroke.
A total of 270 participants (235 swimmers and 35 divers) will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Only three collegiate Division I swimmers from Illinois qualified for the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
Finals to be live streamed
- ESPN3.com will live stream finals sessions on Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25.
- The Wednesday, March 22 evening session and the Thursday, March 23 sessions, along with the morning sessions on Friday and Saturday will be streamed live on ncaa.com and indianasportscorp.org/ncaasd.
- Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.
