O’Fallon students make deans’ lists at Benedictine, Olivet Nazarene

Southeast Missouri
Fall 2016 graduates announced
Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., has announced its fall 2016 graduates, included two O’Fallon students.
Jessica Niswonger of O’Fallon graduated with a bachelor of science with a major in biology, microbiology/cellular and molecular biology, and a biotechnology option.
Rachel Sauer of O’Fallon graduated with a bachelor of science with a major in hospitality management.
Rochester Institute of Technology
O’Fallon student named to dean’s list
MaryCatherine Murphy of O’Fallon was named to the Rochester Institute of Technology dean’s list for the fall 2016-2017 semester. Murphy is studying in the electrical engineering program.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4; they do not have any grades of “incomplete,” “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Founded in 1829, RIT, located in Rochester, N.Y., enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.
Benedictine University
O’Fallon student makes dean’s list
Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill., has announced that 824 students, including William George Diessner of O’Fallon were named to the fall 2016 Dean’s List. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or above.
Olivet Nazarene
Area students named to dean’s list
Three local students have been named to the Olivet Nazarene University dean’s for the fall 2016 semester. Area students who achieved this honor are Olivia Parks, Kenneth Peters and Brianna Skelton, all of O’Fallon.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university in Bourbonnais, Ill., 50 miles south of Chicago.
