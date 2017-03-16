Letters to the Editor: March 16, 2017

4:14 The do's and don'ts with therapy dogs Pause

4:40 Unity Hospice volunteers and their therapy dogs visit Shiloh senior community

2:28 Three Springs Lake and development in Shiloh makes headway

1:12 Shiloh Police have a new speed radar unit

4:10 Glen Carbon Police provide details on fatal house fire

0:29 Fire badly damages home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon; coroner called

6:13 Shiloh IL trustee candidates debate the issues

0:53 Search of Silver Lake in Highland continues

0:47 Fatal house fire in Glen Carbon