O’Fallon Improvement League took stance against beer sales to kids in 1915

Back in March 1915, the O’Fallon Improvement League, during a meeting, expressed concerned about the selling of beer to children.
“Children of tender years had been seen going into saloons with a can for beer presumably sent there by their parents.”
In one case, a 5-year-old was seen carrying out a can of brew. What would they do as adults after being exposed to such activity as children, worried the League. The case for kids fetching beer wasn’t helped the next day when two men were arrested for public intoxication and locked up in the jail at City Hall. At the same time, a domestic science course was being held upstairs when the young ladies involved were startled by loud and, presumably, considerably slurred singing of “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder.” Oh, my. Roll call was held the next day in front of a judge with fines to pay and long faces.
75 years ago March 26, 1942
O’Fallon farmers patriotically answered the call in collecting up approximately 12 tons of scrap metal and iron in the drive last Wednesday and Thursday. A. Ohlendorf & Son volunteered to serve as a receiving station. The collection was part of a county-wide drive in which 150 tons were salvaged for use in the war effort. It was sold Tuesday at $12.50 a ton and $1,850 was realized which is to be distributed to the farmers who contributed the scrap iron.
50 years ago March 23, 1967
An O’Fallon police car was damaged extensively last Wednesday night when special patrolman Roy Winans lost control of the vehicle on a rain-slicked Porter Road and hit an embankment northwest of O’Fallon. He was checking a door on West State Street when a car passed at a high rate of speed. He gave chase, reaching speeds of 85 to 100 miles per hour. The car turned off West State onto the country road, and the police car skidded on the curve. Winans was uninjured. The suspects escaped.
