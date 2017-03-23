O’Fallon Improvement League took stance against beer sales to kids in 1915

2:23 O'Fallon second-grader is a two-time state championship wrestler Pause

0:25 O'Fallon, Lebanon fire crews work on O'Fallon house fire

1:44 Twin educators retire from Queen of Peace School in Belleville

3:17 Mother and wife talks about need for affordable health care

1:45 Kaltwasser, Whitener spark Althoff soccer to win over O'Fallon

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

2:13 Bride puts generations of family wedding dresses on display

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close