Jade Williams has big opening day at the plate for softball Panthers

6:13 Shiloh IL trustee candidates debate the issues Pause

6:14 Shiloh mayoral candidates debate the issues

2:16 New requirements for volunteer deputy coroners

0:37 Visitation for Cristy and Justin Campbell of Glen Carbon

1:46 Get a cup of coffee, bite to eat at the Foundry Market and Cafe

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

0:47 Fatal house fire in Glen Carbon