Waterloo vs. O'Fallon girls softball

Waterloo’s Taylor Downen slides around the tag from O’Fallon catcher Jade Williams during a game on Wednesday, March 22 at the Milburn School campus in O’Fallon. The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 6-0. Downen was one-for-three at the plate in her team’s victory. She also had a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Curt Libbra
clibbra@bnd.com
O’Fallon’s Taylor VanAusdall awaits a pitch during a home game on March 22 against Waterloo.
O’Fallon’s Katie Moore takes a cut during a home game on Wednesday, March 22 against the Waterloo Bulldogs.
O’Fallon’s Jade Williams offers at a pitch during a home game on Wednesday, March 22 against Waterloo.
O’Fallon catcher Jade Williams looks into the dugout for a sign during the Panthers’ game on Wednesday, March 22 against the Waterloo Bulldogs.
O’Fallon softball coach Lauren Popov-Muniz and pitcher Hayleigh Juenger are all smiles after a conference in the circle during the Panthers’ game on Wednesday, March 22 verses Waterloo.
O’Fallon third baseman Taylor VanAusdall throws out a Waterloo runner at first base on Wednesday, March 22. OTHS fell to the visiting Bulldogs 6-0.
O’Fallon shortstop Ashley Schloer stabs at a grounder up the middle in the Panthers’ 6-0 home loss to Waterloo on Wednesday, March 22.
O’Fallon starting pitcher Hayleigh Juenger delivers to Waterloo’s Emma Snodgrass in the first inning of a game on Wednesday, March 22 in O’Fallon. Snodgrass was one-for-three in the Bulldogs’ 6-0 win over the Panthers.
Hayleigh Juenger delivers a pitch in O’Fallon Township High School’s home softball game on Wednesday, March 22 against Waterloo at the Milburn School campus. Juenge took the loss in pitching seven innings, giving up six runs (two earned).
Nikole Patterson, O’Fallon’s leadoff hitter, squares to bunt in OTHS’ home softball game on Wednesday, March 22 against Waterloo. The Panthers fell to the Bulldogs 6-0.
O’Fallon leadoff hitter Nikole Patterson offers at a pitch during OTHS’ home softball game verses Waterloo on Wednesday, March 22. Patterson was one-for-three on the day. It was O’Fallon’s only hit in the 6-0 loss.
