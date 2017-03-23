Around Town:

SATURDAY, MARCH 25
▪ OTHS Band Boosters yard sale: The O’Fallon Township High School Band Boosters will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the OTHS south gym, 600 S. Smiley. O’Fallon’s largest yard sale need your furniture, appliances, linens, tools, lawn items, clothing in all sizes, holiday decoration, and anything else in clean, working condition. Donated items can be dropped off at the south gym main entrance from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 24, or contact Lisa Walters (call or text) at 618-578-9644 or mljaw@att.ent to schedule a pick-up for large or bulky items.
▪ Corpus Christi mouse races: Corpus Christi Parish will hold “A Night at the Mouse Races” on Saturday at the parish center, 205 Rasp St. in Shiloh. Doors open at 6 p.m., and racing starts at 7. All races are run live with real mice on an enclosed track. There are a total of seven races, including a final championship race. You can take a chance on your favorite “racer” in each respective race. Cost is $10 per person or $80 for a table of 10. Other fun games throughout the night will include, 50-50 mouse roulette, booze pull, 50-50 drawing, heads or tails, and a $5,000 raffle ($100 per ticket with 150 tickets available). Tickets are available for purchase after all Masses on in the Parish Office. This event is BYOB. You need to bring your own food and drinks. Reservations are not required, but are being accepted with payment after all Masses and in the parish office. Race sponsorships are available at $50 for silver and $100 for gold. Bottles of wine and other liquor are being accepted for booze pull. Call 618-632-7614 for more information.
▪ St. Clare Church trivia night: St. Clare Catholic Church Youth Commission and friends will host a trivia night Saturday at St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and trivia will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. Guests may bring their own snacks and adult beverages. The youth will sell soda and bottled water. The top three teams will win cash prizes. The evening includes a 50-50, heads or tails and mulligans. For reservations, contact Jane at 618-632-3562 or janeadotson@yahoo.com. All proceeds will be used for the St. Clare Youth Group’s trip to the National Catholic Youth Conference.
MONDAY, MARCH 27
▪ O’Fallon Library Book Club: The club meets 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, except December, at the library. The club discusses the current selection, suggest titles for the next read, and vote on the next title. Any genre is possible as long as there’s sufficient copies available for checkout. The helpful library staff orders copies and you’re notified when yours is ready for pickup. No purchases necessary. You’ll meet fun people; read something you might not have tried; do a book a month; and, engage in some friendly banter. For more info and FAQs, see ofpl.info/events/bookclub or phone 618-632-3783.
▪ Cardinal Creek Women’s Tee Off Coffee: The Cardinal Creek Women’s Golf Association will have a “Tee Off Coffee” at Cardinal Creek Golf Course (upstairs) on March 28 at 9:30 a.m. It is open to civilian women. The club meets Tuesday mornings for fun and friendship on the golf course, emphasizes fun, and has nine-hole and 18-hole groups. All skill levels are welcome. If you don’t have access at Scott Air Force Base, call 618-744-1400 a day ahead to make arrangements. For more information, call Ann at 618-977-1187 or Linda at 618-960-6173.
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
▪ Metro East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro East Pachyderms will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 30 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly has agreed to speak on behalf of the 1 percent safety tax referendum, which will be on the April 4 ballot. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend. There will not be food at this meeting. Plan dinner before or after.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
▪ Blood drive: The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. March 31 at the O’Fallon 15 Cine, 1320 Central Park Drive.
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The O’Fallon Garden Club will meet Tuesday, April 4 at Rock Springs Park Cabin, starting at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Ken Wheat, who will discuss pruning trees. Extend the health of your trees by learning more about pruning methods and pruning tools. Wheat is an Illinois Master Naturalist and also volunteers at Missouri Botanical Garden pruning their trees.
