Around Town:

1:15 Shiloh Board passes plat for new VA clinic coming to Parkway 64 Pause

1:44 Twin educators retire from Queen of Peace School in Belleville

3:17 Mother and wife talks about need for affordable health care

1:04 Celebrate National Puppy Day with your furry friends at BAHS

0:25 O'Fallon, Lebanon fire crews work on O'Fallon house fire

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

1:45 Kaltwasser, Whitener spark Althoff soccer to win over O'Fallon

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes