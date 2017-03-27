Fulton takes third place at state volleyball tournament

The eighth-grade volleyball team at Fulton Junior High School in O’Fallon won third place at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L State Tournament in Pinckneyville.
Fulton defeated Waterloo 25-18, 25-17 in the state quarter finals, but fell to Murphysboro, 25-21, 21-25, 15-7, in the quarter finals. But Fulton bounced back to overcome DuQuoin, 25-21, 25-21, in the third-place game.
The Panthers finished their season 23-3 overall. Throughout the season, the team also won the Triad tournament as well as their regional title. The team was also the undefeated conference champions.
The members of the team were Lexi Kosmopolis, Ally Denton, McKenna Heap, Ali Mueller, Taylor Pollock, Haylee Gerstner, Erionna Coleman, Halle Wahlgren, Sophia Toner, Sophie Tamblyn, Mackenzie James and Olivia Mussatto.
The team was coached by Nicole Flaar, Melissa Burger and Jason Satterfield.
The manager was Dorothy Stanis-Way.
Comments