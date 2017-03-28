O’Fallon students headed to FBLA National Conference

Fourteen O’Fallon Township High School students qualified for the Future Business Leaders of America National Conference in Anaheim, California this summer by placing in top ranks of their competitive events at the FBLA State Conference, held March 24-25 in Springfield.
Thirty-one OTHS students competed in a variety of individual and team events against 65 other FBLA chapters attending the conference. Approximately 1,400 members, advisers and guests attended the conference. The conference was two fun-filled and educational days featuring workshops, competitive events and election of the new state officers.
Students from the OTHS Chapter competed in 23 different events and brought home awards in 18 of them. Awards in individual and team events were earned by the following:
▪ A first-place award was brought home by Vicky Birchem in Spreadsheet Applications.
▪ A second-place award was captured by Jasmyn Harris in Word Processing.
▪ Third-place awards were earned by Spencer Woll in Business Calculations and Thaddeus Breaux in Business Law. Also earning third place was the Emerging Business Issues team comprised of Grace Appel, Jillian Gasser, and Abby Wangerin and the Business Ethics team with Alisha Lester, Jasmine Strong, and Tiara Saverson.
▪ Fourth-place awards were earned by Raquel Brown in Accounting I, Eboni Acoff in Client Service, and Kersten Douglas in Job Interview.
▪ Matthew Doyle brought home a fifth-place award in Computer Problem Solving.
▪ Grant Appel earned sixth place in Agribusiness.
▪ Seventh-place awards were earned by Austin Halverson in Business Communications, Dylan Hughs in FBLA Principles and Procedures, and a team consisting of Ryan Hurst, Campbell Zimmerman, Nick Longhorn in Business Plan.
▪ Bringing home a ninth-place award was Paris Grady in Public Speaking II.
▪ Tenth place was earned by Jordyn Thompson in Organizational Leadership and a team consisting of Carson Bair, Ashton Hess, and Sydney Wangerin in Introduction to Business Presentation.
In addition, Mrs. Gayle Appel, OTHS adviser, was presented with the Mary E. Webb award at the Opening Session of the conference. Each year, the award is given to an adviser for their outstanding service to FBLA.
O’Fallon FBLA has sent members to the National Leadership Conference every year since its inception. Members have traveled to Anaheim, California; Nashville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Long Beach, California; Chicago; Dallas; and Denver.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda is a non-profit, national organization that prepares students for careers in business and business education. It is the largest student organization in the world with over 250,000 members. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.
