St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to host a Nursing Career Fair on April 19

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will host a Nursing Career Fair to fill various clinical positions April 19 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Regency Conference Center at 400 Regency Park in O’Fallon.
“St. Elizabeth’s is looking to build our family of care by recruiting colleagues who wish to serve our mission and grow personally and professionally every day,” said Elizabeth Govero, chief nursing Officer at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “With our new facility opening in November, this is going to be an exciting year for the hospital. We want to round out our team with the best of the best in clinical areas to continue to provide region leading care for our patients.”
The hospital is offering sign-on bonuses and PTO incentives for qualified RNs. Candidates can meet with unit leaders and members of the People Services department to learn about all open positions across several units and shifts plus discuss tuition reimbursement options and all the benefits offered by Hospital Sisters Health System. The Nursing Career Fair is open to all clinical candidates for areas including Cardiology, Emergency Department, Home Care/Hospice, Intensive Care Unit, Medical/Surgical, Mother Child Center, Progressive Care Unit, Rehab, Surgery and Urgent Care. All attendees will be entered to win attendance door prizes, too.
Visit hshscareers.jobs to view current openings or call 618-234-2120, ext. 1496 to speak with our hiring team members directly.
Health
Pediatrics conference in O’Fallon to focus on autism
The Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics will hold its third annual Autism, Behavior, and Complex Medical Needs – Downstate Conference. This year’s theme is “Zip Code vs. Genetic Code: The Social Determinants of Caring for Children and Families with Special Needs,” and the conference will be held at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon on April 28.
This year’s conference will address how economic and social conditions — access to resources like clean food and water, availability of quality medical, the overall physical and social safety of a community, and other similar factors — play a significant role in shaping the health of individuals and communities. Providers across many disciplines will learn to recognize and address these determinants when caring for children and families with special healthcare needs, including those impacted by trauma and adverse childhood experiences.
In holding the conference, ICAAP hopes to help reach out to primary care providers and their teams, including pediatricians, family physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, residents, fellows, medical students, and allied health care professionals. In addition, providers from other settings including child care, early education, home visiting, and more are encouraged to attend. Conference participants will better understand how adverse conditions are critical in understanding health problems later in life, as well as discuss how many children’s and families’ environment can play a huge part in their later health and educational needs, as part of a wider effort to educate pediatrics on the need for a more comprehensive practice in the clinical setting.
The Autism, Behavior, and Complex Medical Needs conferences, held annually, have been a means to educate and develop the skills necessary to partner with other systems within the child well-care framework. In 2015, the first Downstate conference marked the start of ICAAP’s efforts to bring educational resources on professional development, networking, a wide array of continuing education credits and support needs of providers in central and southern Illinois.
Banking
Midland States Bank makes promotions
Midland States Bank has announced the promotion of Abraham Rezex as the president of mortgage banking, Eric Forguson as the associate director of commercial lending and Mike King as the market president for Waterloo, Columbia, Smithton and Freeburg.
Rezex will now lead the bank’s growing mortgage business and oversee the mortgage sales team throughout the bank’s footprint. Rezex attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and CBA/BAI Retail Bank Management School at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. He is a member of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Forguson will have the primary responsibility of managing Midland’s Love Funding referral opportunities as well as structured tax credit transactions.
Forguson joined Midland States Bank in April of 2009 as a senior commercial relationship manager, serving the credit and deposit needs of commercial clients and prospects in the St. Louis and metro-east markets. Prior to joining Midland, Forguson was a vice president of commercial banking with Associated Bank in Fairview Heights.
Forguson has a finance degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He volunteers with various civic organizations and serves on the Board of Directors for St. Louis Equity Fund, Inc. and also serves as the Board Chairman for the St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises Foundation.
King will now be overseeing budget planning, loan growth, and the maximization of revenue for the region, as well as continuing to serve as the Regional Banking Center Manager for the Southern Illinois branches.
King has been with the bank since 2009 serving in various retail management positions were he has worked closely with Branch Management to attain service, revenue and operational goals. He began his career in 1997 in the investment and securities industry and transitioned into banking where he held Management positions with UMB Bank and Bank of America.
King attended Lander University in Greenwood, S.C., majoring in finance. Additionally, he holds 63 securities licenses, a Series 6 license, and Illinois Life and Health licenses.
Real Estate
Metro-east housing industry off to good start in 2017
February showed a continuation of a positive uptick in home sales compared to January of this year. St. Clair, Randolph, and Clinton counties all recorded an increase in home sales compared to January 2017.
Realtors in St. Clair County sold 9 percent more homes in February over January, while Randolph County more than doubled homes sold in February compared to January 2017. In that same comparison, Clinton County reported a 50 percent increase in home sales. Compared to February 2016, realtors in Randolph County sold 42.9 percent more homes this February than in February 2016. Clinton County also recorded an increase in home sales in February 2017 over February of last year. Realtors in that county sold 24 percent more homes this February.
Home sales continue to sell at a faster pace, which is causing the inventory of homes for sale to be lower. The time it took to sell a home in February in St. Clair County averaged 90 days, which is 30.8 percent down from February 2016. In Monroe County, homes took 59 percent less time this February over February of last year. On average, the time it took to sell a home in this County was 51 days in February 2017, whereas it took 124 days last February.
“With springtime arriving, we anticipate seeing a rise in inventory of homes for sale,” said Mike Gross, president of the Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois, which is based in Shiloh. “With the number of days on market decreasing, interest rates still remaining low, and increasing/stabilizing home prices, we expect the housing trend to continue heading in a positive direction throughout 2017. Buying a home is a long-term investment in your finances as well as your community. This housing market offers many benefits for buyers and sellers, and consumers continue to see these benefits.”
Realtors donation will help low-income home owners with repairs
The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors held a music-themed trivia night, along with affiliates, family, and friends, and raised more than $9,700 to donate to Rebuilding Together Southwester Illinois.
The event was sponsored by the community involvement committee.
Rebuilding Together Southwest Illinois is focused on providing low-income home owners with repairs that ensure they are safe, warm and dry in their homes within the Madison, St. Clair and Jersey counties. These repairs are free of charge to homeowners who meet the program requirements. This year their work day is scheduled for April 29. Every dollar donated to Rebuilding Together is turned into $4 of home repairs and modifications. For more information, go to rebuildswi.org.
