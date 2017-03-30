Around Town: Garden Club president to be honored at next meeting

THURSDAY, MARCH 30
▪ Metro East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro East Pachyderms will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 30 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly has agreed to speak on behalf of the 1 percent safety tax referendum, which will be on the April 4 ballot. Carrie Hruby, superintendent of O’Fallon School District 90, will also present information on the school facilities tax. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend. There will not be food at this meeting. Plan dinner before or after.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
▪ Blood drive: The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. March 31 at the O’Fallon 15 Cine, 1320 Central Park Drive.
MONDAY, APRIL 3
▪ Free Community Meals: Free hot meals will be served restaurant style each Monday evening during the month of April at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon. All are invited and welcome. These meals are served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, call the church at 632-5562.
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The O’Fallon Garden Club will meet at 6 p.m. April 4 at Rock Springs Park Cabin, starting with an honorary ceremony for former Garden Club President Carolyn Sitzes who will be given a Conservation Medal award by the Cahokia Mound Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution prior to the Garden Club’s 6:30 p.m. meeting. The guest speaker will be Ken Wheat, who will discuss pruning trees. Extend the health of your trees by learning more about pruning methods and pruning tools. Wheat is an Illinois Master Naturalist and also volunteers at Missouri Botanical Garden pruning their trees.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
▪ XI Chi Chapter 5456 meeting: XI Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA International will meet April 5 at 6 p.m. at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. Those interested in becoming directly involved in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Easter Seals or the Hope for Heroes Program, contact Fran Harris Shaffer at 618-593-3488 or email bootscutie@hotmail.com. If you want to check out Xi Chi Chapter or Epsilon Sigma Alpha, access Xi Chi’s website at xi-chi.org or look on Facebook at Xi Chi Chapter #5456 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha - ESA.
▪ O’Fallon Senior Citizens meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the Township Building, located at 801 E. State St., at 6 p.m. April 5. The meeting will consist of dessert night, business and cash bingo. Be sure to bring your favorite dessert. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township office at 618-632-3517.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
▪ Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. April 6 at the St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Guest speaker John Keck will discuss, “John Reynolds: Governor, Historian, and Genealogy Resource.” Additional information is available on the SCCGS website, stclair-ilgs.org.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
▪ Schnucks Easter egg hunt: Schnucks, 1st National Bank of Waterloo and Crossview Church are joining together to have an Easter egg hunt April 8 at the Schnucks location in O’Fallon, 907 E. Highway 50.The hunt will start at 10 a.m., sharp. There will be lots of filled eggs, free cookie decorating, and an O’Fallon fire truck available to tour. Make sure to bring your cameras so you can get pictures with the Easter Bunny and Uno.
▪ Fiddle Contest & Bluegrass show: George Portz of Shiloh will be hosting his 38th Annual Fiddle Contest and Bluegrass Shot at the Knights of Columbus Hall in O’Fallon, IL. Full dinners, sandwiches and desserts are served all evening. The Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 402 E. Highway 50 across from the O’Fallon Community Park. Admission is $7 for adults and children are $3.30. For more information call 618-632-1384.
The Thunder & Lightning Cloggers and Harmonica Champion Matt McElroy open the show at 5 p.m. The fiddlers contest begins at 6 p.m. and is known as the contest of champions as 18 past championms and place winners have gone to perform on WSM’s Grand Ole Opry. Grammy Award winner Alison Krauss won the 1982 contest. A full bluegrass and country music show featuring the Friends of Bluegrass at 8:30 p.m. and followed by the contest awards at 9:30 p.m.
