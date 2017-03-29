Bicyclists, motorists need to share the road safely

Spring is officially here and many have already taken to the streets for bicycle riding as a great way to get into shape and to enjoy the beautiful outdoors.
In order for bicycle riders of any age to engage in this activity and to remain safe on Illinois roads, city sidewalks, and bike paths, it is important to follow the same traffic safety laws that govern motor vehicle drivers.
Obey all traffic laws and signals
▪ When riding your bicycle on Illinois roadways, you must obey the same traffic laws, signs and signals that apply to motorists.
▪ Bicyclists must ride in the same direction as other traffic. Riding in the opposite direction of traffic is both dangerous and against the law.
▪ Bicyclists must use their hands and arms to communicate to other motorists. Remember to signal, using your left or right arm, about one-third of a block before you plan to turn.
▪ Motorists are required by law to allow at least three feet of space between them and a bicyclist when passing.
▪ Both, motorists and bicyclists, have the same right to a traffic lane, as long as both are obeying the traffic laws.
Riding on Sidewalks
▪ When riding your bicycle on a sidewalk or along a crosswalk, you must obey all pedestrian signs and signals.
▪ Bicyclists must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians on sidewalks or crosswalks. Slow down and go around them when possible.
▪ When approaching a pedestrian from behind, slow down and give an audible signal to alert them of your presence before passing them.
Equipment
▪ Front light visible for at least 500 feet when bicycling at night
▪ Clear front reflector
▪ Red rear reflector visible from 100-600 feet
▪ Horn or bell that can be heard up to 100 feet
▪ Properly adjusted brakes
▪ Wheel-mounted reflectors
▪ Reflector pedals
▪ Gears are adjusted and operating smoothly
▪ Properly adjusted seat and handlebars
▪ Protective helmet
By following these suggestions and tips, everyone will remain safe this spring and summer while enjoying the outdoors and all that our great city has to offer.
The O’Fallon Police Department wants to remind everyone the speed limit on city streets is 25 mph, unless otherwise posted. Please be very mindful and cautious as you travel throughout the neighborhoods this summer.
The goal of the O’Fallon Police Department is to gain voluntary compliance of all the traffic laws through community awareness and education as well as enforcement programs. O’Fallon Police Department members are eager to answer any questions citizens may have. Please feel free to contact them at 618-624-4545.
For more tips and information on bike and pedestrian safety, visit the Illinois Secretary of State’s website cyberdriveillinois.com.
The strong working relationship between City Hall and the residents we serve is yet another example of why O’Fallon is such a great community in which to live.
Comments