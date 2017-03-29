Police investigating breaker box break-in at Shiloh park

Police said they could flip the switch from a misdemeanor charge to a felony for vandalism to electrical boxes at Three Springs Park in Shiloh.
A report came in at 10:22 a.m. Monday, March 27 of damage to two control boxes for the lights at the park, said Shiloh Police Chief Gary McGill.
“It’s obvious that whoever forced open and damaged the boxes were trying to get the lights on for the basketball courts and the baseball diamond, because the lights were still on when we got there that morning, which they are remote-operated and shouldn’t have been,” McGill said.
The damage totals $220, McGill said, but could result in enhanced charges because the boxes are village-owned.
“We will pursue felony charges of criminal damage to state-funded property. ” McGill said.
Village Administrator John Marquart said the lights are set to go off at about 10 p.m.
“But depending on who is out there and has the field(s) or court(s) reserved, whether its a team organization or an individual, it could change,” he said.
But there was no team, individual or organization on the books for having the fields and/courts reserved Sunday evening, Marquart said.
“We are cultivating suspects. Right now the taxpayers are out for the $220 in damaged property, and if the suspects do read this and turn themselves in, then at least the tax payers won’t be on the hook for any more money,” McGill said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
