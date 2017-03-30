Freeburg vs. O'Fallon girls softball

O’Fallon’s Courtney Keller slides safely into home in the third inning in the Panthers’ 5-3 loss to Freeburg on March 29.
Freeburg’s Chasity Hill takes a cut in the game March 29 against O’Fallon.
O’Fallon’s Ashley Schloer lays down a bunt in a home game March 29 against Freeburg. Freeburg won 5-3.
Freeburg’s Kelsie Burroughs slaps at a pitch in a game on March 29 at O’Fallon. Burroughs was 1-for-4 on the day in her team’s 5-3 win.
O’Fallon’s Courtney Keller drops down a bunt the Panthers’ 5-3 loss to Freeburg on March 29.
O’Fallon’s Caroline Keller got a face full of dirt and chalk but scored in the third inning in the Panthers’ 5-3 loss to Freeburg on March 29.
Taylor VanAusdall connects for a hit in O’Fallon’s 5-3 loss to Freeburg on March 29. VanAusdall was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Freeburg pitcher Miranda Schulte throws out an O’Fallon runner at first base in the Midgets’ 5-3 win over O’Fallon on March 29. Schulte pitched a complete game, giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits.
O’Fallon catcher Taylor VanAusdall frames a pitch.
Katie Moore delivers a pitch in O’Fallon’s game on March 29 verses Freeburg. Moore took the loss in pitching six innings, giving up five runs, three earned. Freeburg won 5-3.
Freeburg’s Chasity Hill dives back safely into third base in the Midgets’ 5-3 win over O’Fallon on March 29.
