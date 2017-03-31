O’Fallon students win scholarships to SIUC at accounting contest

Two O’Fallon Township High School students were awarded scholarships at the annual accounting challenge competition at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Fourteen OTHS students traveled to Carbondale on Feb. 24 to represent OTHS at the annual challenge and compete against more than 250 other students from 22 schools in Accounting I and Advanced Accounting. Students competed as individuals, but there was also a team competition, using individual scores in conjunction with a team-building component.
Joseph Guithues earned first place and Taylor Reynolds earned second place in Accounting I individual events, both winning partial scholarships to the SIUC School of Business in the process, should they decide to attend there.
Guithues, a senior, said he is currently leaning toward Illinois State University or Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He wants to major in accounting.
Reynolds, also a senior, is planning to attend University of Mississippi, to major in accounting and minor in environmental studies.
OTHS offers Accounting I and Honors Accounting I courses to sophomores through seniors. Accounting II is offered to juniors and seniors, after taking their first year of accounting.
