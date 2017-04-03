O’Fallon/Shiloh Girl Scout unit volunteers honored at regional meeting

Volunteers with Service Unit 201 in O’Fallon/Shiloh took home several awards from the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) eighth annual meeting, held on April 1 at the Holiday Inn in Mount Vernon.
During the meeting, approximately 350 Girl Scout members (adults and girls) from throughout southern Illinois elected board of director members and received a “State of the Council” report from Linda Manley, GSSI Board of Director chair, and Sarah Durbin, GSSI chief executive officer.
In addition, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognized top Girl Scout volunteers which are the heart of Girl Scouting. GSSI’s nearly 5,000 Girl Scout volunteers play an important role in providing leadership programming and opportunities for over 12,400 girls in southern Illinois. The theme for this year’s GSSI 8th Annual Meeting was GSSI Growing Stronger Together.
Penny Pejka of Service Unit 201, was honored with the Thanks Badge, which recognizes an adult member whose performance is truly outstanding and benefits the total council or the entire Girl Scout movement.
Stacy Young of SU 201 was given an Appreciation Pin, which recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE). This service, which has had measurable impact on at least one geographic area of service, helps the council reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals for that area.
SU 201, as a unit, also received the President’s Award, which recognizes the efforts of a service-delivery team or committee whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measureable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals. SU 201 was further designated with the Service Unit Trifecta award, which is presented to any SU earning the President’s Award three consecutive years.
Comments