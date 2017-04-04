O’Fallon Medicine Shoppe to close next week

The O’Fallon Medicine Shoppe will close its doors Monday leaving it’s more than 1,000 longtime customers scrambling to find a new pharmacy. The Medicine Shoppe is the last independently-owned pharmacy in O’Fallon and Shiloh.
Primary pharmacist and one of the three owners, Melissa Epps, said it’s mega-corporate insurance companies that forced her business to close.
“The main reason is the insurance companies dictate to the patients what pharmacies to use, and it seems like this year a lot of the independents were cut out,” Epps said.
With a client base of a couple thousand, Epps said she’s been working hard to ensure her customers, some of whom have been with the business since before her time, have another independently-owned pharmacy in the metro-east to rely on.
“But it’s been dwindling down over the years since mail order scripts (prescription refills), which is another contributing factor, and insurance companies mandate they go mail order for their routine medicines now,” Epps said.
Major pharmacy retailers take care of a large majority of active and retired military members stationed on or around Scott Air Force Base, which Epps said is the “biggest thing that has hurt us.”
So active or retired military living in the area, which account for thousands of O’Fallon and Shiloh residents, specifically Medicine Shoppe customers, are being told they no longer have a choice, Epps said.
“They can get away with pretty much whatever they want,” she said, explaining insurance companies are requiring customers from Scott or who work on the Air (Force) Base to fill prescriptions either by mail or on base.
“What needs to happen is politicians need to tell these companies that they can’t dictate to its clients what pharmacies to go to or what doctor to see — the people need to have a choice,” Epps said.
Pharmacist Larry Anderson said he and his wife, Susanne, a nurse, own and operate New Venture Pharmacy in Fairview Heights.
“Melissa (Epps) is sending a lot of her customers our way and we are thankful for that,” Anderson said.
The Andersons moved their pharmacy to its current Old Lincoln Trail location in 1999 and have bore witness to the ebbs and flows of the insurance and prescription medication business.
“All insurance companies have reduced pharmacy rebates across the board and our profit dollars are getting smaller and smaller for us independents, and even the chains too,” Anderson said.
One thing Anderson said they do have going for them is they are close to the major Illinois 159 thoroughfare.
“We also do deep discount optical options, so we do eyeglasses and contacts at a discount and our biggest competitor is Walmart on the optical side and Walgreens and Walmart on the prescription side of things,” Anderson said. “They’re doing everything they can to put us out of business. We are doing our best though with what we have, and it’s who we do still have to serve who matter most to us.”
Epps recommends O’Fallon Medicine Shoppe customers turn to other independently owned pharmacies in the area:
▪ New Venture at 815 Old Lincoln Trail Rd., Suite 103, Fairview Heights
▪ Prescriptions Plus LTD at 753 True Value Dr., Lebanon
▪ Med Ex at 1704 N. Illinois St., Swansea
▪ Copper Bend at 2900 Frank Scott Parkway West, Suite 920B, Belleville
▪ Hideg Pharmacy at 8601 W. Main St., Belleville
“We were actively looking for a buyer, we have until April 10 when we officially close — it’ll be our last day open,” Epps said.
