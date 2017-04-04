O’Fallon council splits on $1 million single-bid contract soccer lights

Three aldermen expressed concern about another single bid proposal for a million dollar project, but stated they were not opposed to the Destination O’Fallon soccer park improvements, during the O’Fallon City Council meeting Monday.
Aldermen Ned Drolet, Robert Kueker and Herb Roach were the “no” votes among the 12 present for a Musco Sports Lighting bid for $1,059,000, which was accepted in a 9-3 vote. Alderman Courtney Marsh was absent, and the seat formerly held by Gene McCoskey is vacant.
Mayor Gary Graham was not present, and Alderman Jerry Albrecht was mayor pro tem for the meeting.
The manufacturer was among nine bid responders on the national bid board that O’Fallon uses.
“I am troubled by another sole-source bid … We had no local bid on a $1 million project. Eight other companies bid on it (national bid board),” Drolet said. “I can’t continue to support these sole-source arrangements. I have to, again, vote no.”
Roach said he supported moving forward with projects the council has approved, but pointed out fiscal concerns.
“I think we have to be responsible to the taxpayers,” Roach said, in explaining his no vote.
Kueker noted the single bid for the $4.6 million all-weather soccer field turf project at the last meeting, also from the national bid board.
Musco uses LED and metal halide light sources to lower energy consumption. Operation and warranty services exceed any other products, according to a staff report. The warranty covers material and on-site labor and for 25 years.
The Community Development Committee looked over the contract at its March 27 meeting, because time was critical. The pre-cast bases require placement during the initial grading phase of the turf fields, which is underway now.
The contract states certified installers All-Purpose Erectors of Lebanon will provide the labor. The electrical infrastructure bid will be released in mid to late April for all electrical contractors to submit in the general construction bid package.
Other Business
In other action, April 3 was declared Amelia Carriel Junior High Boys Basketball Team Day in O’Fallon and another proclamation congratulated O’Fallon Panthers Ice Hockey Club Varsity Team.
The Carriel team won the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state championship. They finished the season 27-2. Their coach, Chris Hursey, is also an alderman and said the team represented the city well.
“They all came together as a team and made a brotherhood,” he said.
The Panthers hockey club won the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association 2A league championship, the first since 1999. The team is coached by Patrick Roy.
The council approved the final plats for Augusta Greens and the Enclave at Augusta Greens. The first phase of Augusta Greens includes 30 homes, and is part of a larger nearly 54-acre residential development that will ultimately have 117 homes. The Enclave at Augusta Greens includes 16 single-family homes in first phase and is part of a larger 11.19-acre development with 39 lots. They are both located at the northeast corner of Old Collinsville and Milburn School roads.
They approved a joint agreement between the Illinois Department of Transportation and the city was approved for Porter Road construction between Simmons and Obernuefemann roads.
The FY18 Budget, which begins May 1, 2017 and ends April 30, 2018, was approved, with Alderman Kueker stating he objected because he did not have a satisfactory comprehensive financial analysis on which to make a decision. “I’m not against it. I just don’t have enough information to be for it,” he said.
Alderman Matt Gilreath announced that he and fellow Ward 3 Alderman Kevin Hagerty would hold a town hall meeting for their constituents April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The council went into executive session to discuss litigation, and approved accepting a settlement afterward in open session. City Administrator Walter Denton said details would be released publicly when the agreement is completed.
