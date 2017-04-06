Around town: Schnucks to host Easter egg hunt

3:19 Furniture company president talks about baby crib safety Pause

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

1:12 Gov. Bruce Rauner visits Cope Plastics in Alton

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:15 Police say Wild Country rape story was false

2:21 Grant School District 110 sues Gov. Rauner

0:39 District 201 superintendent talks about changes to school bus service

4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon