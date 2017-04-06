Around town: Schnucks to host Easter egg hunt

THURSDAY, APRIL 6
▪ Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. April 6 at the St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Guest speaker John Keck will discuss, “John Reynolds: Governor, Historian, and Genealogy Resource.” Additional information is available on the SCCGS website, stclair-ilgs.org.
▪ DAR meeting: The Looking Glass Prairie Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon. Deborah Morris, an author of children’s books, will be the guest speaker. RSVP to Suzie Haas (vice reagent) at 618-977-6330. All members and any woman 18 years of age or older have ancestors from the American Revolution can join DAR. Anyone wanting more information can call Rhonda Leach at 618-210-0392.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
▪ Schnucks Easter egg hunt: Schnucks, 1st National Bank of Waterloo and Crossview Church are joining together to have an Easter egg hunt April 8 at the Schnucks location in O’Fallon, 907 E. Highway 50. The hunt will start at 10 a.m., sharp. There will be lots of filled eggs, free cookie decorating, and an O’Fallon fire truck available to tour. Make sure to bring your cameras so you can get pictures with the Easter Bunny and Uno.
▪ Fiddle Contest & Bluegrass show: George Portz of Shiloh will be hosting his 38th annual Fiddle Contest and Bluegrass Show at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 402 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon. Full dinners, sandwiches and desserts will be served all evening. Admission is $7 for adults and children are $3.50. The Thunder & Lightning Cloggers and harmonica champion Matt McElroy open the show at 5 p.m. The fiddling contest begins at 6 p.m. A full bluegrass and country music show, featuring the Friends of Bluegrass, starts at 8:30 p.m., followed by the contest awards at 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 618-632-1384.
▪ Rotary Club Eggstravaganza: The Rotary Club of O’Fallon will present its “Eggstravaganza” Easter egg hunt April 8 at Far Oaks Golf Club, 119 Old Collinsville Road, Collinsville. Check-in will be from 5:15 to 7 p.m., and the hunt starts at 8 p.m., rain or shine. Participants will need a flashlight and a bag. The event is for adults only and features more than 4,000 eggs. There will be more than 100 prizes awarded, some valued up to $500. There will also be a chance to win $500 cash, a “Bonnet Battle” hat contest, and a 50-50 raffle. Tickets are $25. Contact the club at 618-210-1324 for more information.
▪ Electronics Recycling: HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Mission Integration Committee is hosting an Electronics Recycling Collection and Clothing Drive on April 8 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Prairie Heart Institute Building, 340 West Lincoln Street in Belleville. This event was rescheduled from January due to bad weather. SpectrumEcycle Solutions, Inc. will be managing the electronics recycling collection. For this event, unwanted Christmas lights will be accepted in addition to any electronic/electrical device that plugs in or uses a battery. Please note unacceptable items include tube TVs, CRT computer monitors, light bulbs. The public can contact SpectrumEcycle Solutions at 314-428-0777 with any questions about the recycling process or to inquire if a specific item can be accepted.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
▪ Free Community Meals: Free hot meals will be served restaurant style each Monday evening during the month of April at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon. All are invited and welcome. These meals are served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, call the church at 632-5562.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
▪ NARFE meeting: The next meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1019 will be held April 12 in the meeting room at the Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road in Shiloh. The buffet opens at 11 a.m., and the meeting begins at noon. Guests are welcome. Members will have an opportunity to purchase $10 Series G tickets and to sign on as a Convention Booster for $2 at this meeting. Chapter 1019 has an established and responsive Service Center located in Building 50, 201 East Winters St. at Scott Air Force Base, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The phone number is 618-256-9350 and is set up to take messages, which will receive a response call. For more information, call You are club president Deane Richter at 618-526-7932 or visit the chapter website narfe.org/chapter1019.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
▪ O’Fallon aldermen town hall: O’Fallon Ward 3 Aldermen Kevin Hagarty and Matthew Gilreath would like to invite all Ward 3 residents to a town hall meeting to be held at O’Fallon City Hall on April 18 at 6:30 p.m.
▪ Historical Society to celebrate William Holden’s birthday: The next meeting of the O’Fallon Historical Society Happy will be a 99th birthday celebration to O’Fallon-born actor William Holden, a.k.a. William Franklin Beedle Jr. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 18 at the OHS Museum. The meeting is actually on the day after his Holden’s true birthday (April 17, 1918). Come learn some interesting facts and see his baby bed, which is housed at the O’Fallon Historical Society Museum.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
▪ O’Fallon Senior Citizens meeting: The O’Fallon Township Senior Citizens will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 20 at the township building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. There will be dinner and entertainment. Cost is $3. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Tickets are available for purchase at the township office. The last day to purchase a ticket is April 14.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
