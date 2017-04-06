Risqué Rable farm pond swimming story of 1919 continued

This week continues the story, as recounted in the Progress, of some well-known ladies of Shiloh who ended up in an embarrassing situation while swimming in a pond on the Rable farm south of Shiloh in late summer 1919.
“Before entering the pond, the girls exercised considerable care in preserving their outer garments from becoming wrinkled, so they spread them on nearby shrubbery. You know, it is but natural that girls will do these things. They are very sensitive so the lingerie will not become soiled. It happened that their dressing room was in the timber, which is a considerable distance from the pond.
“Of course, no one ever frequented the place, so the girls were perfectly safe in going to the pond from their woodland dressing room in bathing suits. They were in the water having a glorious time, in fact, on this particular day it seemed as though everyone in the party had a jollier time than ever before.”
But they were not alone. Come back next week for the conclusion.
75 years ago April 9, 1942
While citizens were en route to early Easter morning church services, the fire department made a run to the Dunn property on (302) South Lincoln Avenue for a blaze in the quarters occupied by the Scott Field News Agency operated by H. Sam Stiritz, of Belleville. The fire was quickly extinguished and little damage resulted except that a large plate glass window was broken and some of the woodwork behind a stove was scorched.
50 years ago April 6, 1967
Initial steps were taken towards organizing a Lutheran congregation in O’Fallon at a meeting last Wednesday held in the parsonage on Highway 50. Ralph Keller was elected as chairman pro tem, Mrs. Robert Lurtz as treasurer pro tem and Mrs. Retta Sample as secretary pro tem. The Rev. Arthur Erb is serving as pastor. (This was the beginning of Faith Lutheran Church at 520 E Highway 50.)
