O’Fallon wins WYSE Academic Challenge Sectional at McKendree

Students from 37 southwestern Illinois high schools competed in the Illinois Sectional Tournament of the 2017 Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Academic Challenge, held March 13 at McKendree University.
The top school teams in each of four divisions, based on enrollment size, were Gibault Catholic High School, Wesclin High School, Waterloo High School and O’Fallon Township High School.
Schools that qualified for team advancement are Gibault Catholic, Okawville-West Washington County, Wesclin, Freeburg, Waterloo, Triad, O’Fallon and Belleville West. Seventy-six or more students will advance to the state finals competition in Champaign, Illinois from April 17-20.
Approximately 350 participants came from Belleville West, Bond County (Greenville), Calhoun, Carlinville, Carlyle, Central Community (Breese), Centralia, Chester, Christ Our Rock Lutheran (Centralia), Christ Our Savior Lutheran (Evansville), Collinsville, Columbia, Dupo, East Alton-Wood River, Edwardsville, Freeburg, Gibault Catholic (Waterloo), Governor French Academy (Belleville), Highland, Jersey Community, Lebanon, Marquette Catholic (Alton), Mascoutah, Mater Dei Catholic (Breese), Metro-East Lutheran (Edwardsville), Mulberry Grove, Nashville, O’Fallon, Okawville-West Washington County, Patoka, Red Bud, Salem, South Central (Farina), Triad, Vandalia, Waterloo and Wesclin.
The Academic Challenge tests high school students in seven subjects. Competing individually and on school teams, students are tested on biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, math and physics. Test material is drawn from senior high school and freshman-level college curricula and is written by college and university faculty. Exams of increasing levels of difficulty are given at the regional, sectional and state finals.
This is the 14th year that McKendree University has hosted the competition. Dr. C.J. Dulaney, assistance professor of computing, organized the event on campus this year.
WYSE’s purpose is to advance excellence in science and mathematics and to promote careers in engineering and the sciences. McKendree-bound seniors who attend one of the university’s scholarship events and place in the top three in their school’s division at the WYSE Academic Challenge are eligible for academic scholarships.
Comments