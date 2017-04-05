Voters elect Weilmuenster, Warchol, Herrmann to Shiloh Village Board

Voters elected Robert Weilmuenster, Tina Warchol and Mark Herrmann to serve on the Shiloh Village Board, according to preliminary results from Tuesday’s election.
The vote totals were as follows:
▪ A. Tina Warchol: 1,061
▪ Robert Weilmuenster: 1,011
▪ Mark Herrmann: 954
▪ Kenny Bouas: 721
There were three spots on the board up for re-election. Both Weilmuenster and Warchol were re-elected to their positions. Warchol has served two terms on the board, and Weilmuenster has served one term.
Mark Hermann has lived in the village the last 14 years. He’s retired and has 30 years experience in sales and purchasing in the meat industry. Current trustee Mark Kurtz decided to not run for re-election.
Shiloh Mayor James “Jim” Vernier II easily won re-election over challenger Jerry Northway. With all 16 precincts in, Vernier won 1,090-710 — 58 percent to 38 percent.
