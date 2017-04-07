Luke Meidel is one of the region’s top male volleyball players

Patrolling the front line for the OTHS volleyball team, senior Luke Meidel has established himself as one of the top players in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Currently in the top five in kill average, the veteran middle hitter has consistently anchored the Panther offensive attack as a four-year varsity starter. In a recent match against rival Edwardsville, Meidel was at the top of his game, blasting 17 kills into the heart of the Tigers’ court. The dominating performance is the kind of exceptional effort that coach Katelyn Hagarty has come to expect.
“Luke is our go-to player this year and does a great job for us,” Hagarty said. “He is definitely our team leader — not just statistically — but also in his approach to the game. He is a dedicated student of the sport and not only gives us a great effort physically, but also emotionally. He stabilizes our offense and is an integral part of our attack in every aspect of the game.”
“Volleyball is super fast-paced, which I love, and is also a big team sport, which has helped me grow as a person,” said the OTHS spiker, the son of Kurt and Deb Meidel. “I started playing club volleyball in the eighth grade and joined the high school team my freshman year. My coaches, family and teammates have pushed me to become the player I am today and have given me confidence along the way.
“Because volleyball is so team-oriented, I’ve learned to connect with and trust other people more,” added the Panther senior, who has already committed to continuing his volleyball career at the NCAA Division I level. “Athletics has also taught me resilience and responsibility, both of which I will use in many facets of my life.”
