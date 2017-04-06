Roundup of election results in O’Fallon and Shiloh

With all precincts reporting from Tuesday’s election, there’s currently a tie for Ward 2 alderman in O’Fallon. Both candidates, Mark Riley and Jerry E. Albrecht, have 489.
Mail-in ballots yet to be counted could impact the outcome of the race. Ballots, with a Tuesday postmark, have to be received by April 18 to be counted.
All election results are unofficial until after the canvas, which will be April 25. Should a tie still exist after the canvas, a lottery is used to pick the winner, such as a coin flip or pulling a capsule from a jar.
In St. Clair County, the capsule method is what has typically been used in the past, according to a spokesperson for the county clerk’s office. A person not associated with the county clerk’s office, such as a customer who has come up to the counter, is asked to pull the winner from the jar.
Here are the results from the other O’Fallon city races:
Mayor
▪ Herb Roach: 3,024
▪ Phil Goodwin: 2,518
City Clerk
▪ Jerry Mouser: 2,673
▪ Jude J. Hopper Sr.: 2,380
City Treasurer
▪ David Hursey: 1,353
▪ Kristi Vetri: 1,033
Ward 1
▪ Ross Rosenberg: 389
▪ Dennis Muyleart: 289
Ward 2
▪ Mark Riley: 489
▪ Jerry E. Albrecht: 489
Ward 3
▪ Vern Malare: 336
▪ Matthew Gilreath: 459
Ward 4
▪ Mark Morton: 392
▪ Lisa Harley: 201
▪ Nathan Hubbard: 184
Ward 5
(four-year term)
▪ Courtney Marsh: 294
Ward 5
(two-year term)
▪ Andrew Lopinot: 254
▪ Write-in: 59
*Chris Hursey was a write-in candidate.
Ward 6
▪ Raymond D. Holden, 422
▪ Write-in, 28
*The write-in candidate was Frank S. Morski.
O’Fallon Ward 7
▪ Dan Witt, 465
▪ Thomas Mitchell, 430
▪ Jon S. Burgmann, 46
▪ Robert Murray, 50
Other contested local races
Village of Shiloh
Voters elected Robert Weilmuenster, Tina Warchol and Mark Herrmann to serve on the Shiloh Village Board, according to preliminary results from Tuesday’s election.
The vote totals were as follows:
▪ A. Tina Warchol: 1,061
▪ Robert Weilmuenster: 1,011
▪ Mark Herrmann: 954
▪ Kenny Bouas: 721
There were three spots on the board up for re-election. Both Weilmuenster and Warchol were re-elected to their positions. Warchol has served two terms on the board, and Weilmuenster has served one term.
Mark Hermann has lived in the village the last 14 years. He’s retired and has 30 years experience in sales and purchasing in the meat industry. Current trustee Mark Kurtz decided to not run for re-election.
Shiloh Mayor James “Jim” Vernier II easily won re-election over challenger Jerry Northway. With all 16 precincts in, Vernier won 1,090-710 — 58 percent to 38 percent.
Central 104 School Board
There are four open positions for the uncontested Central SD 104 Board of Education election race with one being a write-in candidate, Brent D. Whipple. The other three candidates are De Wonda McComb, Sarah Svoboda and George M. Vineyard.
McComb (247 votes), Svoboda (278 votes) and Vineyard (260 votes) were all elected.
Whipple received four votes.
O’Fallon District 90 School Board
Three incumbents running for the O’Fallon Community Consolidated School District 90 Board of Education were all successful in their re-election bids. Steve Springer (2,368 votes), John Wagnon (2,301 votes) and Matt Lloyd, who was appointed in fall 2016 (2,257 votes), all will continue the on the board.
Jason Boone, with 2,405 votes, also won a spot.
Vote totals for other candidates were Quennetta Chambers (2,032), Curt Iffert (1,695), John Valentine (1,666), and John Rosenbaum (1,609).
The teachers union had endorsed Wagnon, Springer, Boone and Iffert.
O’Fallon 203 School Board
There were four open seats for O’Fallon Township High School School District 203 Board of Education with five candidates. Four were incumbents.
Incumbent Brett Schuette was voted out. He received only 3,396 votes.
New candidate Laura Jacobi Van Hook, who is an associate adjunct professor at Lindenwood University, and wife to O’Fallon Chief of Police Eric Van Hook, was the leading vote-getter with 4,452 votes.
The three incumbents winning re-election were Lynda Cozad, who has been on the board since 2004, and has been president since 2011; Keith Richter, who has served on the O’Fallon CCSD 90 BOE for three terms and had been on the District 203 BOE since 2012; and former OTHS principal Stephen Dirnbeck, who is currently serving his first term on the board.
Richter received 4,325 votes, followed by Dirnbeck with 3,730 and Cozad with 3,680.
Shiloh 85 School Board
The Shiloh School District 85 Board of Education had four candidates for open four seats. Vote totals were Holly Keller (585), Phillip J. Brunner (539), Alex Herrell (561) and Kenneth T. Davis (516).
Caseyville Township
Richard Donovan won the race for supervisor in Caseyville Township with 2,730 votes to Bruce Canty’s 1,649 votes.
For highway commissioner John M. Waldron received 2,784 votes to Michael Dale Black’s 1,526 votes.
Four trustees positions were also up for election. Top vote-getters were Tom Green (2,295), John Wilson (2,126), James “Jim” L. Lemansky Sr. (1,950) and Justin Gough (1,906). Vote totals for other candidates were Linda Hoppe (1,893), Justin Renner (1,645), Claude T. Cable (1,157 votes) and Montica Casey-Watt (1,377).
O’Fallon Township
All races were uncontested. Vote totals were:
▪ Supervisor Gary Ahle: 3,881
▪ Highway Commissioner Mark Downs: 3,770
▪ Clerk David Witter: 3,748
▪ Assessor: No candidate
▪ Trustee Todd Roach: 2,329
▪ Trustee Douglas Scott: 2,000
▪ Trustee Gary Hursey: 2,817
▪ Trustee Frank Morski (write-in): 30
Shiloh Valley Township
All races were uncontested. Vote totals were:
▪ Supervisor C. David Tiedemann: 837
▪ Highway Commissioner Brian Ellison: 780
▪ Clerk Rhonda Knobeloch: 805
▪ Assessor: No candidate
▪ Trustee Alan Knobeloch: 596
▪ Trustee Darryl Seibert: 627
▪ Trustee Eugene Harris: 582
▪ Trustee Robert Holdener: 633
