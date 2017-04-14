O’Fallon looks to restrict parking along Jamestown Road

Parking along Jamestown Road will be restricted during daytime hours when school is in session if a proposed ordinance is approved by the O’Fallon City Council at the April 17 meeting.
A group of residents upset about students parking on both sides of Jamestown Road between U.S. 50 and Holliday Drive attended the March 27 Public Works Committee meeting.
Aldermen representing Wards 3 and 4 worked together on a solution, Ward 3 Alderman Matthew Gilreath said.
Gilreath said that, because of a heated election season people might not think that aldermen work together, but they do. He invited residents to contact them any time.
“We all work together well and respect each other,” Gilreath said. “We came up with what we feel is a long-term solution.”
Gilreath, along with aldermen Kevin Hagarty of Ward 3 and Matt Smallheer and mayor-elect Herb Roach of Ward 4, attended the committee meeting.
O’Fallon Township High School students park along the road during school days, then walk across Highway 50 to the high school campus.
The proposed ordinance, which received unanimous approval on first reading at the April 3 council meeting, would restrict parking from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., when school is in session. Restricted parking signs would be erected and placed once approved.
Aldermen had asked to be allowed to approve the ordinance on emergency readings — both first and third — April 3, but city attorney Dale Funk said it did not qualify as an emergency.
Alderman Chris Hursey, who is on the Public Works Committee, said residents cited a fire truck having limited access because the street was packed with cars, thus creating a safety hazard.
Roach said residents mentioned the trash that they have to pick up from their yards. “A number of residents came to the committee and spoke out,” he said.
Aldermen debated when the signs should be placed — during current school year or wait until July.
Alderman Ned Drolet said he thought it was a mistake to put them up while the school year winds down, and said to wait until July, in time for the new term to begin.
“I think it will create an ill feeling,” Drolet said.
Police Chief Eric Van Hook said the police department would enforce whatever the ordinance states.
“We will embrace whatever you decide,” he said, noting that warnings would be written first.
If the same drivers continue to violate the ordinance, then citations will indeed be written, Van Hook said.
Gilreath noted that juniors and seniors are the ones with drivers’ licenses, and many students get cars when they turn 16. The sooner the rule is enforced, the better it will be for residents, because the parking congestion won’t end until then, he said.
Comments