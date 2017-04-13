Community-minded businesses to be honored

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the O’Fallon Progress, will co-host the 41st Annual Salute to Business Awards honoring businesses that have made a particularly positive impact in the community at a luncheon April 19 at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon. Registration starts at 11:15 a.m., and the program begins promptly at 11:45 a.m.
This year, the chamber will be recognizing The Blade Building (Economic Impact), Shiloh Yorktown Golf Course (Business Beautification), First Baptist Church (Heritage Award), Bank of O’Fallon (Community Service Award sponsored by the Rotary Clubs in O’Fallon), and Scott Air Force Base (Spirit of the Chamber Award).
Tickets are $32. Reservations are required. Visit us at the chamber at 116 E. First St. in O’Fallon, email chamber@ofallonchamber.com, call 618-632-3377 to see if any tickets remain available.
The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business membership organization made up of 600-plus members representing the local communities as well as the metro-east. The Chamber has represented the interests of the local business community since 1946.
THE AWARDS
Economic Impact
Criteria to be considered:
▪ Jobs created/retained
▪ Capital investment for new construction
▪ Capital investment for upgrades/remodels
▪ Expansion that attracted other industry or stimulated community development
▪ New or unique service to community
Business Beautification
Criteria to be considered:
▪ New construction with landscaping
▪ Exterior reconstruction with landscaping
▪ Interior reconstruction
▪ Maintenance of existing facilities and landscaping
▪ Historical/cultural preservation
▪ New or unique service to community
Spirit of the Chamber
This award is for an O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce member and is nominated by the Chamber Board of Directors.
Criteria to be considered:
▪ Community partnerships
▪ Chamber partnership
▪ Location is not restricted to O’Fallon-Shiloh
Heritage
Criteria to be considered:
▪ Existence for 50-plus years
Community Service
This award is sponsored by Rotary Clubs of O’Fallon.
Criteria to be considered:
▪ Community partnerships
▪ Businesses that exemplify the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self”
