Really, mom… a cow ate my underwear

When we left the Shiloh swimmers of 1919 last week, tragedy was about to strike.
“While the girls had the time of their lives, a simple, everyday cow grazing in the neighborhood happened into the woodland dressing room of the feminine bathers. Whether the cow had a sense of humor, or whether she was just fond of fine clothes, we were unable to learn. We do know that old bossy devoured the contents of the dressing room.
“Two ladies of the party made the discovery when they went for their lingerie, preparatory to going home. When they reached the spot where they had left the clothing they discovered old bossy munching away in an unconcerned manner. Of the entire lingerie, all that remained was part of one dress and an apron.
“Imagine the sobbing and shrieking when those who were still in the water were informed of what had transpired in the dressing room. With all the humiliation the fair bathers were subjected to they were fortunate that nearby residents were at home so they (the girls) could borrow enough clothing to enable them to reach their homes.”
75 years ago April 16, 1942
Burglars, believed to have been professionals, looted the Reaka Tavern, operated by Henry Reaka, on U.S. Highway 50, at Cross Roads, three miles west of this city sometime during the early hours of Friday morning. The loot taken was nearly all the highest priced whiskeys, beer and candy. A few pennies left in the cash register were also missing. Lower-priced liquors were untouched.
50 years ago April 13, 1967
Efforts to alleviate the dust-blowing problem at St. Ellen mine are being made by Caseyville Supervisor Vic Canty working with the Illinois State Air Pollution Control Board. Residents of the area have complained for several years that, during dry periods, the dust sweeps across the area, covering their homes and seeping inside. The mine closed seven years ago.
Comments