O’Fallon netters search for consistency

Starting the season with, at least, a partially revamped line-up, the OTHS boys tennis team has navigated through the early stages of its campaign with mixed results. Most recently, the Panther netters finished in fourth place in last weekend’s Triad tournament, defeating CBC 4-1 and dropping matches to Dunlap and Algonquin Jacobs.
The Panthers opened Southwestern Conference play prior to their tournament test with a convincing 8-1 win over Alton. Sophomore Niko Papachrisanthou, playing in his first No. 1 singles match after filling the No. 4 slot in 2016, rallied to defeat Silas Chapman 6-4, 6-4. Drake Shreiber, Quincy Dollison and Adam Spihlman equaled Papachristanthou’s effort, winning their singles matches against the Redbirds. Matt Spradling made it five out of six victories for O’Fallon at No. 6 singles, blasting Alton’s Logan Clark 6-1 and 6-1.
O’Fallon continued its run in doubles play. Dollison and Papachrisanthou teamed up to defeat Chapman and Adam Kane 7-5, 6-3 in No. 1 doubles. Shreiber and Chas Holland won by an identical straight set score, and the duo of Spihlman and Spradling completed the cakewalk with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Simansky and Kane.
This past weekend’s court action tempered the OTHS squad’s dominating opening match. The local netters started tourney play with a bang, roaring past CBC 4-1. Coach Erin Thoman got winning efforts from Eric Upson in singles. After a slow start, Upson rallied to win in three sets, taking the rubber game 10-5. The Panthers secured the team victory with a strong doubles effort. Papachrisanthou and Matt Spradling blanked CBC’s No. 1 team 6-0 and 6-0. The win was just the opening salvo in the tournament for the OTHS tandem. Spradling and Papachrisanthou marched past their opponents from Dunlap and Jacobs to complete the competition with a 3-0 record.
Thoman matched up Drake Shreiber and Quincy Dollison in No. 2 doubles and the Panther pair rallied for a 6-4, 6-4 victory. Blake Heimann and Adam Spihlman at No. 3 nailed down the OTHS victory with a 6-0, 6-0 win for the Panthers only team win on the day.
O’Fallon’s bid for a second team win fell just short in a 3-2 loss to Dunlap. The Panthers ended the day dropping a 5-2 match to Algonquin Jacobs.
“We saw some good things in the Triad tournament, but at this point in the season we are experimenting with our line-up, trying to find the best combination of players to give us the best chance for team success,” Thoman said. “Niko (Papachrisanthou) and Matt (Spradling) had a very strong tournament, and several other players showed considerable improvement.”
The OTHS squad will need strong efforts as well as stamina in the up-coming weeks as their scheduled becomes much more hectic. After facing off against the Collinsville Kahoks the Panther netters will compete in the Triad Duals before hosting the O’Fallon Quad this Saturday. Next week, O’Fallon will challenge preseason SWC favorites Edwardsville and Belleville East.
