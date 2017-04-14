Panther spikers soar to Summit tourney title

The O’Fallon High boys volleyball team, hitting on all points, blasted its way to the Rockwood Summit (Mo.) tournament championship last weekend, extending their early season winning streak to seven in a row and improving to 8-1 on the season.
A narrow three-game loss to Edwardsville in their second game of the campaign was the only blemish on the Panthers’ opening weeks, although OTHS coach Katelyn Hagarty views the defeat as one of the motivators for her squad.
“The Edwardsville match was our second of the season, while it was their eighth,” Hagarty said. “I think that had something to do with the outcome. I do know that it made our players bear down, and since then, we are making significantly fewer unforced errors.”
The OTHS squad rebounded quickly from the Edwardsville match, defeating Belleville West and Alton in Southwestern Conference action before entering tournament play last weekend. The Panthers eased into competition against with a first round win by forfeit over Fort Zumwalt North. Once they faced off against real competition, however, their results were the same. Bayless High School provided the first test, and the Panthers were ready. Led by Luke Meidel, Bryce Backhus and libero Ryan Nelson, the local spikers shut down Bayless’ offensive attack and turned the match into a rout.
“Meidel, Backhus and Nelson, our three receivers on the back line, were awesome,” Hagarty said. “They set the tone for the entire match. Ryan (Nelson) picked up loose balls and distributed them to our front line people for easy scores. Bryce (Backhus), who moved up from JV this year, had an exceptional game and continued that type of play through the tournament.”
After disposing of Bayless, O’Fallon faced Affton High School, the team that defeated them last year in the tourney championship match. This time the Panthers had revenge on their minds and came through with a 25-18, 25-21 victory. With Meidel and middle hitter Gabe Norsigian supplying most of the offensive punch, the OTHS squad forged into early leads in both games and maintained their advantage with another stellar defensive effort.
“We were able to control the net against Affton,” Hagarty explained. “Our setter, Justin Hovick, had an excellent game. He played libero for us last year at the junior varsity level but has made the transition to varsity without a glitch. He is now setting for us and has done a phenomenal job getting the ball where it needs to go to make our offense click.”
In the tourney semi-finals, O’Fallon faced a physically talented Metro East Lutheran High School squad. With a 6-6 blocker looming at the net, Metro East Lutheran supplied the Panthers with and additional challenge. However, solid passing and setting won the day for the OTHS squad, completing a two-game sweep, 25-22 and 25-17.
The victory over MELHS set up a rematch with Affton for the tourney title. With memories of last year’s disappointment still in their minds, the Panthers did not falter. Meidel and Norsigian helped pace the attack that eventually over-powered their Missouri adversaries.
“Last year, we beat them (Affton) early in the tournament, but they came back and knocked us off the title,” Hagarty said. “I know our kids were motivated to not experience a repeat, and they executed flawlessly. Hovick and Nelson helped us control their kill attempts and set up our hitters consistently. It was a total team effort. This squad is playing as a unit, and the results speak for themselves.”
After trading points with Affton in the first game of the championship match, a series of kills by Meidel and Norsigian turned the momentum in the Panthers’ favor. The local spikers out-pointed Affton down the stretch, winning game one 25-20. A repeat performance in game two earned OTHS the title, 25-19.
Savoring the victory, the OTHS squad will be tested again this weekend when they compete in the Fort Zumwalt South tournament — a challenge that Hagarty believes will be tougher than Rockwood Summit.
“This year, the tournament managers moved us into another pool,” Hagarty said. “We will face teams from Francis Howell Central, CBC and host, Zumwalt South. Right now, our kids are playing very well, but we will need to be at the top of our game to repeat the results from last week.”
