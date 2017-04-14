Papachrisanthou is tennis Panthers’ O’Fallon’s No. 1 singles player

Approaching tennis with a positive attitude, combined with a wealth of talent, have been the hallmarks of OTHS sophomore Niko Papachrisanthou’s rapid rise to the top of the OTHS line-up.
Last spring in his freshman season, Papachrisanthou capped a phenomenal year by qualifying for the IHSA state finals. 2017 has produced equally positive results as the Panther sophomore, the son of Peter and Sherry Papachrisanthou, now holds down O’Fallon’s No. 1 singles slot. The versatile netter also contributes points to the Panther cause in doubles, recently teaming with Matt Spradling to finish an undefeated run in last weekend’s Triad tourney.
“Niko is a very positive person and has a passion for tennis,” said O’Fallon High coach Erin Thoman. “He brings loads of talent and works extremely hard to improve his game, playing year round. He is very coachable and has the ability to make adjustments in competitive situations that produce winning results. He definitely has risen to the role of No. 1 and anchors the team’s efforts in dual matches as well as in tournaments. Last year, he played No. 4 singles, so to move from No. 4 to No. 1 on our depth chart is a testament to the work he has put in.”
“I participate in tennis because I have a true love for the sport,” Papachrisanthou explained. “It makes me happy when I am competing. I started when I was 6 or 7 and took private lessons. My hard work and passion for the sport contribute to my success to this point.
“Being involved in sports — tennis particularly — has shown me that I need to work hard to achieve anything in life,” added the sophomore standout. “It also has shown me that I must believe in myself first before I can succeed.”
Comments