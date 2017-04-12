Around Town: Electronics recycling day set in Shiloh

THURSDAY, APRIL 13
▪ SWIC spring job fair: The Spring Job Fair at Southwestern Illinois College runs from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 13 in the Belleville Campus Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave. All job seekers are welcome and should arrive dressed to impress with plenty of copies of their résumés. The job fair is open to the public. More than 120 employers representing a variety of career fields are expected to attend the fair. Visit swic.edu/CCevents for more information about the fair and the entire list of companies attending.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
Metro East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro East Pachyderms will meeting at noon April 14 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The speaker O’Fallon Police Chief Eric Van Hook. Come earlier for lunch. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
Give blood, get T-shirt, ice cream, baseball tickets: Join Kim and Jim Sabella as they host their annual Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center blood drive at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., at North Lincoln in downtown O’Fallon. The donor bus will be there from 3 to 7 p.m. April 19. Please bring photo ID. Each presenting donor will receive a pair of Gateway Grizzlies tickets, a free T-shirt (while supplies last) and access to an ice cream sundae bar! To schedule an appointment, call Kim at 618-632-3681 or online at bloodcenterimpact.org (group sponsor code 9798).
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
▪ O’Fallon Senior Citizens meeting: The O’Fallon Township Senior Citizens will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 20 at the township building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. There will be dinner and entertainment. Cost is $3. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Tickets are available for purchase at the township office. The last day to purchase a ticket is April 14.
▪ Shiloh electronics recycling: Boy Scout Troop 40 and the village of Shiloh will hold an “Earth Day E-Cycle” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Shiloh Community Park. Residents can recycle appliances, batteries, computers, copiers, printers, cell phones, cables, stereo equipment and scanners. CRT screens/glass will taken at $1 per inch. For more information, call 314-696-2367 or email justin@nilotechecycling.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
▪ Corpus Christi chicken dinner: Corpus Christi Church is sponsoring a spring chicken dinner featuring home-style fried chicken April 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp St. in Shiloh. Cost is $11 for adults, children 6-12 are $5. Take-outs will be available. Reservations for eight or more people in a party will be accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by April 21.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
▪ Cambridge House open house: Cambridge House of O’Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd., will host an open house April 26 and April 28 that will include many activities. On April 26, a ukulele group will perform from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and the Senior Harmony Singers will entertain from 3 to 4 p.m. On April 28, Tommy Tunes will be singing and performing a variety of music from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; there will also be karaoke. Free appetizers and refreshments will be served both days. For more information, call 618-624-9900.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
▪ “Passport to Wellness” event: Travel with the St. Clair County Office on Aging on a tour of your health at the department’s “Passport to Wellness” event on Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at 201 N. Church St. in Belleville Make your way through screening stations designed to assess your well-being and receive recommendations to improve your overall health. Stations will include bone density, cholesterol, diabetes, fall risk assessments, hearing screenings, vision screenings, mental, health, body mass index (BMI), memory, nervous system scan, prescription evaluations, respiratory screenings, massages and more. Continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes will be provided. Reservations must be made by noon Monday, April 24. Call 618-234-4410, ext. 7044.
▪ Arbor Day Observance: The O’Fallon Garden Club will have its Arbor Day observance on Friday, April 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Park. The club will join O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department in planting two oaks at the park Arbor Day.
