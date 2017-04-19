facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system Pause 1:42 'I didn't think my story was so inspiring to other people' 2:31 Mail-in ballots change tie to one-vote lead in O'Fallon alderman race 1:20 Vietnam War veteran Stephen Baldwin receives Bronze Star 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon 3:44 Chief Judge Gleeson comments on Judge Duebbert 1:09 Belleville West knocks off top-ranked O'Fallon baseball 2:43 Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks after win over Pirates 1:56 Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue 1:56 Toddler's death accident or homicide? Police still investigating Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Mail-in ballots put incumbent Alderman Jerry Albrecht one vote ahead of his challenger in O'Fallon's Ward 2. O'Fallon, IL is located near St. Louis, Mo., in the metro-east area of southern Illinois. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com