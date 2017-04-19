Mail-in ballots change tie to one-vote lead in O’Fallon alderman race

Mail-in ballots have put incumbent Alderman Jerry E. Albrecht one vote ahead of his challenger Mark Riley in O’Fallon’s Ward 2.
“I wanna thank the folks in Ward 2 that voted for me. It was close. It was a good campaign, close election, and gets decided on the last — well really, the last day — so thank you,” Albrecht said.
With all precincts reporting from general consolidated election on Tuesday, April 4, there was a tie for Ward 2 alderman in O’Fallon. Both candidates, Mark Riley and Albrecht, had 489 votes.
Jerry Albrecht, O’Fallon Ward 2 incumbent
However, some mail-in absentee ballots had yet to be counted. Ballots with an April 4 postmark received by April 18 are added to the final vote totals. That final count was made Tuesday at the St. Clair County Clerk’s Office.
“We have votes in the mail that by law can be counted if they were postmarked on election day, and that’s what we did here today in the courthouse, we had those come in. We also had provisional ballots — ones that may have been contested at the polls, and those were checked out to be OK — and those were counted here today,” said St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook.
There were a total of three additional votes in Ward 2. Two went to Albrecht, and one went to Riley, giving Albrecht 491-490 edge.
Mark Riley, O’Fallon Ward 2 candidate
“I want to congratulate him (Albrecht),” Riley said. “I had tons of support and help from members of the council, and I want to wish all the alderman good luck, and I think O’Fallon will be in an excellent place with really great leadership,” Riley said.
However, Riley said he still might ask for a recount.
“I don’t want to drag it out or anything like that, and if it comes back the same, we’ll roll with it. But when it’s by one vote, you just want to be sure, and if it were reversed, I’m sure he would do the same, respectfully,” said Riley, a high school social studies teacher.
All election results are still unofficial until after the canvas, which is set for April 25. Should a tie still exist after the canvas, a lottery is used to pick the winner, such as a coin flip or pulling a capsule from a jar.
Investigators say there was no electioneering
Several people made complaints to the Progress, as well as St. Clair County election officials, over concerns of possible electioneering by Albrecht at the polling place on at Estelle Kampmeyer School on April 4.
Electioneering — which is defined as working in support of, against or in opposition to, or in the interest of a candidate, party, or proposition — is prohibited in all polling places and in the area within 100 feet of any polling place in Illinois.
Examples of electioneering including any political discussion; wearing a campaign shirt, button, hat; or displaying or distributing any political literature or brochure.
Albrecht, who is also a Republican precinct committeeman for Precinct 8, said he was serving as a poll watcher at the Estelle Kampmeyer School polling place, but did nothing improper.
Jerry Albrecht, O’Fallon Republican Precinct 8 committeeman and Ward 2 alderman incumbent
“I spent most of the day in the precinct, and I was checking the Republican voters that voted as they came in. I did not have any election paraphernalia on, and we did check with the county clerk and were told that was perfectly legal,” he said.
Laura Kaemmerer, St. Clair County election supervisor, said she investigated, but found no rules had been broken.
“I called a judge in O’Fallon Precinct 8 and he told me that Mr. Albrecht did not do any electioneering at all the whole time he was there. He also said Mr. Albrecht knew all the poll- watcher rules and abided by them all. We had talked to two or three different election judges who stated the same,” Kaemmerer said.
Holbrook said information was also passed along to “federal, state and local officials.”
“They’ve reviewed it, I would hope at this time, and there is no shortcomings. The people at the polls were signed in as poll watchers, and were speaking to judges, which is what the law allows them to do,” Holbrook said.
Holbrook said most people aren’t aware of the general rules outlined for elections and the precinct officials.
Thomas Holbrook, St. Clair County clerk
One complaint submitted to the Progress, as well as the county, regarded Albrecht’s vehicle being parked across the street from the school, which had a sticker on it advertising his candidacy for re-election, being parked near the school.
“He was well within lawful parameters, because he was parked across the street, far enough away from the polling place,” Holbrook said.
