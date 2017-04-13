St. Clair County Office on Aging to have “Passport to Wellness” event

THURSDAY, APRIL 20
▪ Shiloh electronics recycling: Boy Scout Troop 40 and the village of Shiloh will hold an “Earth Day E-Cycle” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Shiloh Community Park. Residents can recycle appliances, batteries, computers, copiers, printers, cell phones, cables, stereo equipment and scanners. CRT screens/glass will taken at $1 per inch. For more information, call 314-696-2367 or email justin@nilotechecycling.com.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21 & SATURDAY APRIL, 22
▪ McKendree University Show Choir: The McKendree University Show Choir proudly presents its spring finale, “Time,” April 21-22 at the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts on campus. “Time” is the culmination of a year dedicated to perfecting students’ performance pieces, said Adam Pulver, Show Choir director. It highlights the core of the Show Choir program with group and specialty acts, with a variety of songs, from Tye Tribbet’s “I Want it all Back” to Whitney Houston’s epic “One Moment in Time.” Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for McKendree students, faculty and staff with ID). For tickets, visit the Hett box office Monday through Friday between noon and 4 p.m., call 618-537-6863, or go online at theHett.com.
▪ Fulton Junior High School play: Summer has come to a crashing halt at Watertower School, where the kids are listless and bored. Things become much more exciting when Gooney Bird, a new student, arrives wearing pajamas and cowboy boots and awakens the students’ imaginations. Join Fulton Junior High Drama Club’s presentation of “Gooney Bird Greene and Her True Life Adventures” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door and concessions are available. Fulton Junior High School is located at 307 Kyle Road in O’Fallon.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
▪ DAR soup day and bake sale: The O’Fallon chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a Soup Day and Bake Sale on Saturday, April 22 in front of Ace Hardware from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in order to raise funds for a service honoring Vietnam veterans. Soups will be $5 each (in take-away bowls with spoons and napkins provided), and baked goodies will be priced per item.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
▪ Corpus Christi chicken dinner: Corpus Christi Church is sponsoring a spring chicken dinner featuring home-style fried chicken April 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp St. in Shiloh. Cost is $11 for adults, children 6-12 are $5. Take-outs will be available. Reservations for eight or more people in a party will be accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by April 21.
▪ NAACP meeting: O’Fallon Metro East NAACP Branch will host a general branch meeting on Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at New Life in Christ Church, 689 Scott Troy Road. The O’Fallon Chief of Police Eric Van Hook will discuss hiring opportunities for local officers. This meeting is open to the general public.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
▪ Cambridge House open house: Cambridge House of O’Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd., will host an open house April 26 and April 28 that will include many activities. On April 26, a ukulele group will perform from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and the Senior Harmony Singers will entertain from 3 to 4 p.m. On April 28, Tommy Tunes will be singing and performing a variety of music from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; there will also be karaoke. Free appetizers and refreshments will be served both days. For more information, call 618-624-9900.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
▪ Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at The Hop House, 1214 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon. Gene McCoskey of O’Fallon, a leader involved in many aspects of the community, will be the speaker. He is also an expert on Abe Lincoln, and this will be his topic. McCoskey was on the committee that directed the development and ultimate opening of the Lincoln Museum in Springfield, which opened April 19, 2005. Arrive early and have dinner. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
▪ “Passport to Wellness” event: Travel with the St. Clair County Office on Aging on a tour of your health at the department’s “Passport to Wellness” event Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at 201 N. Church St. in Belleville Make your way through screening stations designed to assess your well-being and receive recommendations to improve your overall health. Stations will include bone density, cholesterol, diabetes, fall risk assessments, hearing screenings, vision screenings, mental, health, body mass index, memory, nervous system scan, prescription evaluations, respiratory screenings, massages and more. Continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes will be provided. Reservations must be made by noon Monday, April 24. Call 618-234-4410, ext. 7044.
▪ Arbor Day Observance: The O’Fallon Garden Club will have its Arbor Day observance Friday, April 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Park. The club will join O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department in planting two oaks at the park Arbor Day.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
▪ O’Fallon Moose Lodge golf scramble: O’Fallon Moose Lodge 2608 will hold its 11th annual Golf Classic on Saturday, April 29 at Tamarack Golf Club. The event is an 18-hold, four-person scramble Registration is at 11 a.m. A shotgun start will be at 12:45 p.m. Cost is $80 per person ($320 per team) and includes greens fees and cart, lunch, dinner, two drink tickets, attendance prizes, long drive contest, putting challenge, closest to the pin, and prizes for the top three flights. The even will be catered by the O’Fallon Moose BBQ team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Proper golf attire is required. For more information, call Mark Wingreen at 757-814-0427 or Jeff Jerashen at 618-401-5088.
