Shiloh School District 85 now offering tuition-based pre-K, too

Shiloh School District 85 is offering a tuition-based full day pre-K program this year for the first time, in addition to its state-funded pre-K program, due to increase need and previous high enrollment.
“Our state-funded preschool program can only serve 20 students, and we regularly screen 40 to 60 students each year,” Dale Sauer, Shiloh SD superintendent, said.
Tuition preschool classes are open to all 3- to 5-year-olds that reside in Shiloh District 85.
The full-day preschool program operates between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., which includes before and after care. Classroom instructional time runs from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m., but parents may choose to have their children attend any portion of the day in that timeframe. Families can either purchase school lunch or bring one from home daily; and, students must be toilet trained. Rest time, recess and enrichment opportunities are available for students, as well as, two daily snacks.
The preschool class will follow the Shiloh School District calendar. When choosing the part-time option, families may choose two days (Tuesday and Thursday) or three days (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), weekly:
▪ 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday weekly, the cost is $620 per month.
▪ 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday weekly, the cost is $384 per month.
▪ 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday weekly, the cost is $256 per month.
However, once chosen, you are locked into those days for the year.
Slots will be filled in order of registration received. For more information call 618-632-7434, ext. 200, or visit Shiloh Elementary School at 125 Diamond Court in Shiloh. Forms are available on the district’s website.
The literacy based classrooms are aligned with the Illinois Early Learning Standards and Creative Curriculum themes designed to be engaging, dynamic, learning classes. Based upon sound curriculum, each child’s unique capabilities will be assessed, guided, and challenged. Students are provided learning opportunities in math, science, language, music, art, and fine and gross motor activities. Based upon the child’s strengths and learning styles, students will have a program designed to meet and challenge their needs. Each student’s progress is monitored throughout the year. Parents will receive quarterly reports as well as regular newsletters, informational handouts, and parent conferences. Snacks will be provided daily.
Family involvement programs such as parent meetings, family fun events, newsletters, and volunteer activities are an important connection between home and school, Sauer said.
