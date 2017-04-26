O’Fallon spikers respond to rugged workload

Wall-to-wall volleyball has been the mantra for the O’Fallon High boys squad over the past two weeks. Entering the most challenging portion of their 2017 schedule, the Panther spikers have risen to the occasion, going 5-3-1 in a series of matches that have included two Southwestern Conference tilts, two non-league contests and participation in the Fort Zumwalt South Invitational.
In league play, the Panthers scored wins over East St. Louis and Belleville East. The Flyers were the first opponents in the most recent series of games, and the OTHS squad began on a positive note, smashing East St. Louis in straight games 25-11 and 25-14. Relying on their solid front line attack featuring middle hitter Gabe Norsigian and outside hitter Luke Meidel, the Panthers quickly built leads in both games against the Flyers and cruised to victory.
Belleville East was a different story. The Lancers relentlessly attacked the net, and their game plan paid off, forcing O’Fallon into a third game before a winner emerged. The two squads traded scoring runs in the first game with Belleville East forcing the Panthers into several passing errors. Despite the glitches along the way, O’Fallon rallied in the end, squeaking out a 26-24 win. East took game two 25-21, forcing a tie-breaker. Early kills by Norsigian finally negated some of Belleville East’s tenacity and allowed the Panther squad to precipitate a more balanced scoring attack that, ultimately, became a 25-23 victory.
“Our match against Belleville East was not our best effort of the season, but I was pleased that our players were able to stay composed in pressure situations,” said O’Fallon coach Katelyn Hagarty. “East really had nothing to lose, so they came at us very aggressively at the net. Initially, we did not respond well to the tactic, but when we finally started returning their kill attempts and began blocking more effectively, we were able to weather the storm.”
O’Fallon split its non-league matches, losing to 2016 Missouri state champion St. Louis University High in a three-game marathon and defeating Belleville Althoff. Against the Jr. Billikens, the Panthers took the first game 25-21 and held an advantage late in game two before SLUH pulled out a 25-23 win. In the finale. The Missouri squad scored on critical O’Fallon passing errors to finish on a 4-0 run. Even though the Panthers fell short, Hagarty was still pleased with her team’s overall play.
“Our kids continue to respond well to top-notch competition,” Hagarty said. “We are still making a few bad decisions on the court, but those kinds of errors have been reduced. You can’t afford to give good teams points. SLUH took advantage of the few errors we made. It was enough to make a difference in game three.”
Meidel and Norsigian provided the extra pop necessary to defeat Althoff. The Crusaders were, initially, running up points to jump to early leads in the first two games before the senior kill duo began firing missiles into heart of the Althoff defense. The barrage worked with the Panthers squeezing out a 29-27 win in game one and a 25-17 victory in game two.
The OTHS squad played without their super setter Justin Hovick during the Fort Zumwalt South tournament. With Hovick unavailable, the Panthers ended the tourney with a 1-2-1 mark. The lone victory came in match No. 2 against CBC, 25-20 and 25-23. O’Fallon lost their tournament opener against Francis Howell Central in straight games and their finale against Vianney in three games, the final decided by just two points. In pool play, the Panthers tied Fort Zumwalt South, each team winning a game.
“Overall, I was pleased with our team’s performance in the tournament,” Hagarty said. “Not having our primary setter was a factor, I think. But we still adapted to the situation and played some very good teams very well. Vianney was probably our best effort. They were the champions of their pool play, and we were able to take them right down to the wire with a legitimate chance to win.”
The gauntlet of games recently completed is just a preamble to what appears to be an even more challenging week to come. The Panthers were scheduled for their SWC re-match against Edwardsville followed by a date against Chicago power Marist on Thursday. This weekend, the OTHS spikers will compete in the Lafayette Invitational, which Hagarty characterizes as their “toughest tournament of the year.” O’Fallon High will be facing off against Lafayette, Lindbergh and Zumwalt South in pool play.
