Panther netters battle Belleville schools

The efforts were nearly identical, but the results were not the same when the OTHS boys tennis team faced Belleville East and Belleville West in back to back Southwestern Conference matches this past week.
In the first showdown late last week, the Panthers dropped a 7-2 decision to the Lancers, although the final team totals did not reflect the closeness of the contest. Five of the nine matches were decided in three set tie-breakers with Belleville East emerging victorious in three of the five.
“We had strong efforts from all of our players in both singles and doubles,” said O’Fallon coach Erin Thoman. “The matches were determined by just a few points in third sets. In most cases, they (Belleville East) were able to pick up the points needed in the tie-breakers to five them an advantage, but I was extremely proud of our boys’ determination and execution.”
In singles play, O’Fallon scored wins by Quincy Dollison and Adam Spihlman, playing No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Dollison outlasted Belleville’s Ethan Pickard, winning the first set 6-3 and gutting out a nail-biter in the third set to win 11-9. Spihlman’s victory paralleled Dollison’s with a first set victory over East’s Dylan Friedman and a deciding set 11-9 win to take the match.
The two OTHS victories were sandwiched by Lancer wins, however, allowing Belleville East to prevail in singles 4-2. O’Fallon’s No. 1 and No. 2 players, Niko Papachrisanthou and Drake Shreiber, absorbed straight set losses. Senior Chase Holland, playing No. 5, nearly swung the singles outcome in O’Fallon’s favor, splitting his first two sets with Belleville East’s Jacob McQueen before falling 10-6 in the third set.
Needing a doubles sweep to overtake the Lancers, the Panthers came close but couldn’t quite reverse the momentum. Dollison and Matt Spradling, filling the No. 1 slot for O’Fallon, challenged Christian Cowulich and Carter Baldus but lost 4-6 and 4-6. The final two doubles matches were even closer, both determined in third set tie-breakers.
In the closest contest of the afternoon, Papachrisanthou and Shreiber extended their match at No. 1 with a 7-5 win in the second set after losing 6-7 to Max Skaer and Jason McQueen. The third set was equally tight with the Lancers prevailing 10-8. Unfortunately, Adam Spihlman and Chase Holland suffered the same fate, losing 10-8 to Dylan Friedman and Ethan Pickard.
Belleville West match
Disappointed but not undaunted, the Panthers were right back at it Monday afternoon against Belleville West. Wins by the Maroons in the first three singles matches — both by narrow margins might have set an unfortunate precedent, but a crucial win by Adam Spihlman —a convincing 6-0, 6-0 thrashing of Pete Wick — put the Panthers in the win column. Chase Holland and Matt Spradling followed with O’Fallon wins, tying the team total at 3-3.
Two O’Fallon doubles wins pulled out the win for the Panthers. Niko Papachrisanthou and Drake Shreiber defeated Quandt and Firestone 6-2 and 6-0. Adam Spihlman and Chase Holland defeated McCullough and Tastad 6-4 and 6-3 to seal the Panther win.
“I was very pleased with the way our players responded to the challenge,” Thoman said. “The effort was just as impressive as it was against East, but this time the ball bounced our way a little more often.”
The OTHS squad added three team wins to their season total prior to the battle against the Belleville schools by defeating Greenville, Champaign Central and Mascoutah in the annual O’Fallon Quad. The Panthers had little trouble disposing of Greenville and Central with solid play in both singles and doubles. The local netters picked up the two victories by 5-0 counts.
The Mascoutah Indians proved more of a challenge. Andy Graf and Zach Harris convincingly disposed of the Panther singles players Papachrisanthou and Shreiber in straight sets to put O’Fallon behind the proverbial eight ball. Faced with the prospect of losing the match, the Panther doubles teams came to the rescue. Quincy Dollison and Matt Spradling eked out a 7-5 first set win and then rallied to register O’Fallon’s first victory. Adam Spihlman and Chase Holland continued to build momentum with a straight set win at No. 2. Eric Upson and Zane Tome put the match in the OTHS win column with a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash over Garrett Rinella and Daniel Kester.
Up Next
The Panther netters are scheduled to compete in the Charger Doubles tournament this weekend in Champaign, followed by Senior Recognition day next Tuesday when O’Fallon hosts Belleville Althoff.
