Gabe Norsigian leads OTHS volleyball team in kills, blocks

Opponents facing the O’Fallon Panther volleyball team would be well advised to duck and cover when senior Gabe Norsigian is patrolling his middle-hitter position.
The lanky senior spiker has been in the middle of the action for Panther offense and has been instrumental in the team’s excellent 12-4-1 record. The team leader in kills and blocks, Norsigian fills multiple roles for the OTHS squad, also identified by Coach Katelyn Hagart as one of the squad’s most successful servers.
“Gabe is one of the keys to our attack,” Hagarty said. “He is someone on whom we depend for big points in crucial situations. He approaches the game intelligently and has an outstanding work ethic. Teaming with Luke Meidel, he gives a potent one-two punch at the net.”
In recent court action, the Panther standout, the son of Wendi and Hrant Norsigian, helped O’Fallon roll to consecutive conference victories of East St. Louis and Belleville East. In tournament competition, he has provided key kills to lift the Panthers to victory in tightly-contested matches against Belleville East, Althoff and CBC.
“Norsigian gives us a go-to play on our front line. He leads by example and has assumed the role of team leader in his senior season,” Hagarty added. “We depend on his scoring potential and his defensive effort to complement Luke (Meidel).”
“I have really enjoyed volleyball over the years,” Norsigian said. “I started watching my cousin play when I was younger and wanted to try it myself. My success is due to my team’s effort on the court. Like in all sports, you need good confidence in yourself. So I try to apply that attitude to everything I do.”
