O’Fallon junior high schools to host baseball camp

Fulton and Carriel junior high schools in O’Fallon will host a boys baseball camp July 24-27 at the O’Fallon Sports Complex.

The camp, which will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day, will be for boys who will be entering sixth, seventh and eighth grades this fall.

Boys will learn basic fundamental skills: throwing, fielding, hitting, and base running. Games will also be played. Some equipment will be provided, but campers are encouraged to bring their own batting helmet and catcher’s gear.

Instructors will be Tracy Lauderdale and Jason Cobb, eight-grade boys baseball coaches at Carriel; Matt Hackmann, seventh-grade boys baseball coach at Carriel; plus former and current collegiate and high school players.

Cost is $75 per camper ($65 if you attended FAST CAMP). Checks should be made payable to Carriel Junior High Baseball.

A registration sheet must be filled returned it to Fulton or Carriel Junior High, along with your payment no later than May 1. Athletes will not receive a shirt if payment is made after May 1.