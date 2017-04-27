O’Fallon Moose Lodge to host golf scramble

THURSDAY, APRIL 27
▪ Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at The Hop House, 1214 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon. Gene McCoskey of O’Fallon, a leader involved in many aspects of the community, will be the speaker. He is also an expert on Abe Lincoln, and this will be his topic. McCoskey was on the committee that directed the development and ultimate opening of the Lincoln Museum in Springfield, which opened April 19, 2005. Arrive early and have dinner. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
▪ “Passport to Wellness” event: Travel with the St. Clair County Office on Aging on a tour of your health at the department’s “Passport to Wellness” event Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at 201 N. Church St. in Belleville Make your way through screening stations designed to assess your well-being and receive recommendations to improve your overall health. Stations will include bone density, cholesterol, diabetes, fall risk assessments, hearing screenings, vision screenings, mental, health, body mass index, memory, nervous system scan, prescription evaluations, respiratory screenings, massages and more. Continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes will be provided. Reservations must be made by noon Monday, April 24. Call 618-234-4410, ext. 7044.
▪ Arbor Day Observance: The O’Fallon Garden Club will have its Arbor Day observance Friday, April 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Park. The club will join O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department in planting two oaks at the park Arbor Day.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
▪ O’Fallon Moose Lodge golf scramble: O’Fallon Moose Lodge 2608 will hold its 11th annual Golf Classic on Saturday, April 29 at Tamarack Golf Club. The event is an 18-hold, four-person scramble Registration is at 11 a.m. A shotgun start will be at 12:45 p.m. Cost is $80 per person ($320 per team) and includes greens fees and cart, lunch, dinner, two drink tickets, attendance prizes, long drive contest, putting challenge, closest to the pin, and prizes for the top three flights. The even will be catered by the O’Fallon Moose BBQ team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Proper golf attire is required. For more information, call Mark Wingreen at 757-814-0427 or Jeff Jerashen at 618-401-5088.
▪ Rotary Club shoe collection: Partner with the Rotary Club of O’Fallon and local schools this week to support clean water projects in Central America. One in nine people in the world do not have access to clean drinking water. A child dies every minute from waterborne illnesses. You can join the fight against water poverty by participating in the community-wide shoe drive. Shoes will be donated to Shoeman Water Projects, which finances their clean water projects in Central America by selling new and used shoes. Bring your gently used shoes to the Katy Cavins Community Center in O’Fallon on Saturday, April 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Be sure your shoes are tied or rubber banded together. No slippers or skates, please. Donating your gently used shoes not only helps provide clean drinking water for developing communities, but also reduces waste in our own landfills.
TUESDAY, MAY 2
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The O’Fallon Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, May 2 at the Rock Springs Park cabin. A “meet-and-greet happy half-hour” begins at 6 p.m. with some light refreshments. Sodas and water will be available, if you want something stronger, please bring your own. All are welcome. The meeting starts at 6: 30 p.m. Guest speaker Charlie Pitts will discuss ‘Planting for Pollinators: How to Keep ’em Fed and Coming Back.” Charlie will discuss the relationship between plants’ bloom times and the life cycles of pollinators. He’ll have lots of pretty pictures and information to attract more pollinators into your garden. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook. Membership in the club is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
▪ Artist Guild meeting: The Gateway East Artist Guild will meet at Schmidt Art Gallery at SWIC, just off Illinois Route 161 and Carlyle Avenue in Belleville, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3. Note: This is a different meeting location for this month only. SWIC representative Nicole Dutton will present the SWIC Student Art Show and give a tour of the display and Art Center. Refreshments will be served.
▪ Xi Chi meeting: Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA International next monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at St Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. Those interested in becoming directly involved in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Easter Seals or the club’s Hope for Heroes Program can contact Fran Harris Shaffer at 618-593-3488 or email at bootscutie@hotmail.com. For more infomration, you can also go to www.xi-chi.org or find at Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha-ESA on Facebook.
▪ Senior Citizens Club meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the township building, 801 East State St., on May 3 at 6 p.m. The meeting will consist of our annual Spring Dinner, business, and entertainment. For further information, contact the O’Fallon Township Office at 618-632-3517.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
▪ Shiloh School District Art Show: The 16th annual Shiloh School District Art Show at will be held on Friday, May 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shiloh Elementary School, 125 Diamond Court. The halls will be filled with the creative endeavors of all the students in the district. The art gallery will feature work created in the art classes throughout the year. Every art student in the Shiloh School District will have at least one artwork in the show. Early childhood classes through the eighth grade have all contributed to the displays. There will be two-dimensional works, as well as three-dimensional sculptures. In addition to the students’ work that will be featured, the art show will host a creative environment for children of all ages (adults too) to make and take art home. The art creative stations will feature activities such as flying dragons, inflatable bubble, stamping patterns, Native American rubbings, VIP name tag design, building blocks, airplane design, animal mask and origami fortune tellers.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
▪ Garden Club plant sale: The O’Fallon Garden Club will hold its spring plant sale will be on Saturday, May 6 at the Community Financial Center at the corner of U.S. Highway 50 and S. Lincoln Street. The club will offer reasonably priced plants, answer gardening questions, and introduce people to plants. In addition to the plants, the club will offer a small selection of potted plant arrangements and we will offer “BOB” gourd birdhouses. You can dig deeper for information about the club at ofallongardenclub.com or on Facebooks. Membership in the O’Fallon Garden Club is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at Rock Spring Park.
▪ Church to host Greek dinner: Sts. Constantine and Helen Church, 405 Huntwood Road in Swansea, is having an “Evening in Athens,” from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, featuring delicious Greek food. The menu will include chicken, gyros, lamb shanks, Greek salad, and authentic Greek homemade pastries. Carry-outs will be available. Contact the church at 618-277-0330 for more information.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
