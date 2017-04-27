Charlatan, posing as religious refugee, was bilking locals in 1932

Early in 1932, “Mohammed Ali” made his appearance in O’Fallon. Not the boxer, of course, but a man claiming to be a minister from Persia (present day Iran).
His wife, he said, was a “religious prisoner” in Persia and he was raising money to obtain her release. On that subject, he spoke both at O’Fallon Township High School and the First Baptist Church. Before that, he made similar appeals in Lebanon, including at McKendree College. Shortly after, he popped up in Granite City. But he had been there two years before and collected $72 for the cause. Except the cause wasn’t real, and Mohammed was an impostor.
When Ralph Cook, pastor of Bethel Church in Granite City, got wind of his return, he promptly had him arrested on charges of “obtaining money under false pretenses.” But Mohammed convinced a more sympathetic East St. Louis pastor to pay his $200 bond. Once free, he quickly fled to whereabouts unknown.
75 years ago
April 30, 1942
Milton Vernell Sollis, seaman second class of the U.S. Navy, probably is the first local casualty of World War II, according to official word from the Navy Department received Saturday by the parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Sollis. The department’s communique advised that he “is missing following action in the performance of his duty and the services of his country.” (Sollis had actually been missing in action ever since his ship, the destroyer USS Peary, came under fire a few days after the attack on Pearl Harbor. His remains were never found, and he was declared dead as of Dec. 11, 1942. He was the first O’Fallonite killed during World War II.)
50 years ago
April 27, 1967
Phil Rubin is the new owner and manager of the Downtown Market located at 129 West First St., formerly known as Taylor’s Market. Bob Gehrs and Joe Mayer will be in the meat department to serve customers.
