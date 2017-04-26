Chamber, Progress salute local businesses at annual awards ceremony

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the O’Fallon Progress, co-hosted the 41st Annual Salute to Business Awards on Wednesday, April 19 at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon.
The event honors businesses that have made a particularly positive impact in the community.
This year, The Blade Building was recognized with the Economic Impact Award, which goes to a business that has made a capital investment in the community and created jobs in the process.
“We’re very thankful, first of all to the chamber, for what the chamber does for the community, particularly to Mayor (Gary) Graham and all the staff with the city,” said Jason Baldus of Visionary Wealth Advisors. “… We’re very excited to be in the building. We do think it’s unique to the area. But it should really just be the beginning and what it can be as an example to what this area can be, and we think the hospital and this building are one in many to come.”
Shiloh Yorktown Golf Course was named the Business Beautification Award winner. The award goes to a business that has made upgrades to the aesthetic appeal, both on the inside and exterior.
“We’re honored to get this award. The golf course has been a project we’ve worked on for several years,” said Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier.
Vernier said that he, the village staff, and the village board saw a need for this mainstay to be kept and rejuvenated for the community, especially for Shiloh’s senior citizens and students.
“I don’t need to tell you that the golf course doesn’t make a fortune, and I don’t think any golf courses do, but it’s a recreational facility, just like any park is in the community. It’s a beautiful facility,” Vernier said.
Managing and overseeing the daily operations and maintenance of the turf and grounds, Scott Barkhaus has been on-site since 2004.
“For the longest time, I’ve just been able to maintain things, so it’s been really nice lately to see the village come in and actually be able to improve things. So, hopefully with the involvement of the public, we can keep moving in the right direction,” Barkhaus said.
First Baptist Church was bestowed with the Heritage Award, which goes to a member organization or business that has been around for more than 50 years.
“We are glad to be apart of this great community and look forward to our future together over the next 150 years. Thank you very much for the opportunity to work with you,” Doug Munton, senior pastor, said.
Bank of O’Fallon earned the Community Service Award. The award, sponsored by the Rotary Clubs in O’Fallon, goes to a business that has fostered community partnerships and that exemplifies the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
“My dad always said there was strength in numbers. We are very proud of our directors and officers. We operate as a team, and that’s how we approach community service as well,” said Rick Thoman, a second-generation director and officer at the bank. “For years — we’re in our second generation of directors and officers — we’ve worked with many community service organizations, charities, and local not-for-profits for the betterment of the community, and we feel that our our director and officer team is very invested in the local community. Many of (them) are both born and raised, live and work in our community, have raised families in the community, are in the process of raising families in the community, like myself.”
Scott Air Force Base was given the Spirit of the Chamber Award. The award goes to a business or organization that has worked both with the chamber and other partners to improve the community.
“We’re just so excited and so honored to receive this award on behalf of the entire base,” said Col. Laura Lenderman, commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing, who was at the ceremony to represent “the 13,000 men and women who come to work every single day out at Scott Air Force Base.”
“We couldn’t do our mission, we couldn’t deploy 1,000 people every year without your support, she said. “But we also wanted to say thank you for all of the wonderful things you do for all of us, from Operation Cookie Drop to supporting our airmen to our Annual Salute to Scott — that is the only event like it in this region where you take the entire community and offer us a day full of fun and family fellowship. We couldn’t be more grateful, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
