St. Clair County Greenspace Foundation honored for conservation efforts

The St. Clair County Greenspace Foundation was honored by HeartLands Conservancy on April 19 for conserving land and protecting natural resources.
The foundation was presented with Green Leaf Achievement Award during HeartLands’ annual dinner, which was held at the Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights.
Since it was founded in 1990, the St. Clair County Greenspace Foundation has worked to protect more that 70 acres of bluff area in west Belleville, a natural space that is a crucial piece of the Mississippi Flyway. Barbara Taylor accepted the award on behalf of the St. Clair County Greenspace Foundation.
Volunteers from schools, scouts and surrounding neighborhoods work regularly to remove invasive species and trash. Volunteer hours total near 400 every year. This year they have already had over 100 hours of volunteer work completed.
Walking trails are open daily for hiking. There is an outdoor classroom and the foundation holds organized nature walks in the spring and fall.
Members noted that “more people have become aware of the importance of conserving land, protecting and providing stewardship for the good of all and for generations to come.”
HeartLands Conservancy, serving southwestern Illinois since 1989, is a nonprofit that works to balance the inevitable growth of the region with the responsibility to protect our open spaces and natural resources for generations to come. Efforts are focused on conserving land, building greener communities, and engaging people with nature.
Other Winners
“Leafies” were also given for:
▪ Building Greener Communities, which went to United Congregations of Metro-East and Granite City Cool Cities for partnering to engage the community about air quality and climate change by involving them in educational programming and community science projects while highlighting ways to improve air quality and prepare for a changing climate.
▪ Engaging People with Nature, which went to the Metro East Montessori School in Granite City, where students collect water samples from Judy’s Branch in Glen Carbon and conduct monthly stream clean-up along Silver Creek, as well as take care of two bee hives at the school.
▪ Volunteers of the Year, which went to Project 612. The program has been helping reduce waste from Edwardsville District 7 schools since 2011.
