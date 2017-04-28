OTHS teams bring home hardware from computer contest

O’Fallon Township High School Teams claimed two third-place honors in the 25th Annual High School Computer Contest, sponsored by Southwestern Illinois College.
OTHS Team No. 2 students claimed third-place in the Software Applications division, and OTHS Team No. 1 students claimed third place honors in the Computer Programming division.
A total of 107 students on 26 teams from seven area high schools participated in the software applications, computer programming and web design categories of the contest held at SWIC’s Belleville Campus.
