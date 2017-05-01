Lincoln Park Villas holds groundbreaking

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for Lincoln Park Villas.
“We are excited for Lincoln Park Villas to open in O’Fallon,” said Chamber Executive Director Debbie Arell-Martinez.
Lincoln Park Villas is a proposed 72-unit, multifamily community for seniors, located at 1159 S. Lincoln Ave. in O’Fallon. There will be 18 one-bedroom and 54 two-bedroom, independent-living residences. In addition to the apartments, there will also be a clubhouse facility with fitness equipment, open seating area for resident gatherings, office and spare office for third part services such as visiting nurses, tax return preparers, educational providers and private meetings.
The two-bedroom units will be approximately 865 square feet in size and the one-bedroom units approximately 750 square feet. Both unit sizes will feature geo-thermal HVAC units, washers and dryers, dishwashers, garbage disposals, microwaves as well as stoves and refrigerators. Rents will range from $585 to $757.
The development qualified for an award from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Energy Efficient Affordable Housing New Construction program. Completion of the development is scheduled for the summer of 2018.
Construction
Local firm wins safety award
The Southern Illinois Builders Association and Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program recently presented safety awards at their Awards Banquet. Among the honorees was Henges Interiors of O’Fallon.
Art
Your inner artist and businessman team up for a career
If you’re looking to grow your art into a business, then mark your calendar for a special workshop offered by the William and Florence Schmidt Art Center, located at the Southwestern Illinois College.
The Art of Business workshop will be held Wednesday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at the center.
Guest speaker Sue Greenberg of the Volunteer Lawyers and Accountants for the Arts will discuss the basics of arts-related legal and business matters, including the fundamentals of marketing, contracts, copyrights and finance.
This free three-hour session is open to students who want to transition their art into a business, art hobbyists who want to step up their game and fine artists who might like to brush up on best practices.
“When you leave, you will have a better idea of how to use traditional, online and social media marketing to get your message out. You will also be able to make educated decisions about your business and its growth,” said Curator Nicole Dutton.
Reserve your spot for the workshop, made possible with support from a SWIC Foundation Enhancement Grant, visit swic.edu/theschmidt/events. For more information, contact the Schmidt Art Center at 618-222-5278.
Health
Men’s clinic opens in O’Fallon
Victory Men’s Health, which specializes in men’s health and wellness, has opened in O’Fallon.
Victory Men’s Health treats issues such as low testosterone, erectile dysfunction and overall sexual health. It also administers a variety of vitamin infusions.
The clinic is designed to “feel like a ‘man cave’ with its wood paneling, sports memorabilia and flat screen TVs,” according to a news release.
The clinic is at 1405 N. Green Mount Road. For more information call 618-632-9000 or go to victorymenshealth.com.
Donations
Frieze Harley-Davidson to be honored for support of “Hope for Heroes”
Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA will hold a special presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29 Frieze Harley-Davidson, 1560 N. Green Mount Road in O’Fallon, to recognize the business as the first collection/drop-off site supporting the club’s Hope for Heroes program, which sends care packages overseas to military members.
Items being sought in this special collection drive are hard candy, complete puzzles, kites, water balloons, and dry mix drinks. The entire list can be found at hope-for-heroes.com. Financial donations are encouraged to help offset the cost of mailing overseas. The volunteer members will be available to answer questions.
For those who are not able to attend, other local dedicated drop off sites are: SuprTEK, 620 Pierce Blvd. in O’Fallon; BC Signs, 620 W. U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon; Progressive Property Network Inc. of O’Fallon; Gifts for Individuals in O’Fallon; and O’Fallon City Hall.
All donations are tax deductible. Organizers are all volunteers, with no paid staff. All funds go into the program. For more information, or large donations, contact Chip Shaffer, Hope for Heroes program coordinator. at 618-567-5315 or email grumman3@icss.net.
